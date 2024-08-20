Stanbridge University Recognized as a Great Place to Work

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is pleased to announce its certification as a Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. The certification highlights Stanbridge University’s commitment to fostering a positive work environment and prioritizing the well-being of its employees.



Great Place to Work® evaluates companies based on employee feedback, workplace programs, and leadership behaviors proven to enhance workplace culture and drive organizational success. Great Place to Work® is a national recognition program based on a rigorous methodology and validated employee feedback. The certification from October 2019 to October 2024 reflects Stanbridge’s dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive workplace where employees can thrive and contribute to the institution’s mission.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work®,” said Yasith Weerasuriya, President and CEO of Stanbridge University. “The achievement reflects our ongoing mission to create an environment where our team members feel valued and empowered to make a difference.”

Stanbridge University is an award-winning private institution in Orange County, Los Angeles, and Riverside that offers degrees in nursing and allied health. To learn more about Stanbridge University, please visit www.stanbridge.edu.



For further information, please contact Sarah Hamilton at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266 or email shamilton@stanbridge.edu.