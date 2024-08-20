Legend Senior Living® Assumes Management of Crescent Fields Senior Living Community in Huntingdon Valley, Growing Portfolio to 60

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, with headquarters in Wichita, KS, has entered into a management agreement with the owners of Crescent Fields at Huntingdon Valley to operate the senior living community, which comprises independent living, personal care and memory care. This will be Legend's 60th senior living property under management, ninth in Pennsylvania, and second in the Philadelphia area. Crescent Fields is an upscale, resort-inspired lifestyle experience tailored to individual tastes. The transition takes place immediately and will bring Legend's tailored care and service philosophy developed over three decades in the senior living business.



The addition of Crescent Fields is the latest in recent acquisitions which have seen Legend Senior Living add 12 buildings in the past 12 months.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue our growth in Pennsylvania and the greater Philadelphia market,” said Matt Buchanan, President, Legend Senior Living. “Crescent Fields has a great team, great reputation, and offers residents a variety of amenities and services. We are committed to building on those strengths and providing enhancements that add value and quality to the residents’ experience.”

Crescent Fields offers 196 apartments consisting of well-appointed independent living, personal care and memory care, each with a variety of luxury floor plans. The residence features many resort-style amenities and healthcare services, including The Prime restaurant, full-service formal, casual, and private dining, a sports pub, billiards and arcade room, a music conservatory, café and bistro, movie theater, general store, full-service salon and barber, rooftop fireplace with shuffleboard, physical therapy, home health, onsite care staff, and clinic. These amenities are designed to provide a luxurious and comfortable living experience for residents.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 60 residences in six states offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

