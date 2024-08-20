ORION CORPORATION

MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

20 AUGUST 2024 at 16.15 EEST



Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Liisa Hurme

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74913/13/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(4): Volume: 6599 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(5): Volume: 1596 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(6): Volume: 329 Unit price: 46.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 8829 Volume weighted average price: 46.69627 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-20

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 46.66 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 46.66 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-20

Venue: CCXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 156 Unit price: 46.655 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 156 Volume weighted average price: 46.655 EUR

Orion Corporation

René Lindell



CFO Olli Huotari



SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.