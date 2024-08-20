EpicBooks Launches Premier and Customized Bookkeeping Services for SMBs in Toronto

Toronto, Canada, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EpicBooks, a premier provider of financial services, is excited to announce a suite of customized bookkeeping solutions designed specifically for small and medium businesses in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Founded by Echo Wang, a seasoned entrepreneur who has launched and managed multiple successful businesses of her own, EpicBooks was established to address a common challenge faced by business owners: finding reliable bookkeeping services that maintain the highest standards.

“A bookkeeping service that isn’t just about the numbers,” says Echo. “[It’s] about building a partnership that supports and grows with your business.”

Below are some of the services EpicBooks provides:

Business-Specific Bookkeeping

Payroll Management

Tax Preparation & Filing

Financial Analysis & Advice

Like Echo, the company boasts a team of skilled financial professionals who are also passionate entrepreneurs. Using real-time financial reporting and an intuitive dashboard, EpicBooks ensures that business owners can make informed decisions with confidence and quickly, allowing them to respond to changing market conditions and opportunities.

However, beyond immediate bookkeeping, EpicBooks focuses on long-term strategies. With an emphasis on being the “backbone” of your business, the company aims to deliver bookkeeping solutions that grow with your business, allowing clients to pay only for what they need and when they need it.

Security is a top priority at EpicBooks. The company employs state-of-the-art measures to safeguard financial data, keeping all information secure and confidential. Leveraging the latest advancements in bookkeeping technology, the company also ensures financial records are always accurate and up-to-date.

EpicBooks offers personalized, one-on-one customer support and transparent pricing with no hidden fees, providing honest and reliable guidance and assistance to help businesses navigate their financial challenges.

The official launch of EpicBooks marks the beginning of reliable bookkeeping services for every full-time parent, partner, and visionary in Canada. For more information about EpicBooks’s services and how they can support your business, visit epicbooks.io.

About EpicBooks:

Toronto’s EpicBooks is a leading provider of bookkeeping services, specializing in customized solutions for entrepreneurs and SMBs in the Greater Toronto Area. Committed to excellence and integrity, EpicBooks is dedicated to handling all your financial intricacies with expert advice and personalized support—all the while letting you focus on what you do best: growing your business and living your life.

Join EpicBooks, where your books are as ambitious and precise as your dreams!

