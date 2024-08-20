Submit Release
North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.11335 for each Class A share ($1.3602 annualized) and $0.07917 for each Preferred share ($0.950 annually). Distributions are payable September 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at August 30, 2024.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $16.84 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.38 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $28.22.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details  
   
Class A Share (FFN) $0.11335
Preferred Share (FFN.PR.A) $0.07917
Record Date: August 30, 2024
Payable Date: September 10, 2024


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.financial15.com
 info@quadravest.com

