Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annualized). Distributions are payable September 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at August 30, 2024.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.82 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.97 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (LFE)





Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)





Record Date:





Payable Date: $0.10000





$0.06667





August 30, 2024





September 10, 2024





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.lifesplit.com info@quadravest.com