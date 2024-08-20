Submit Release
4 Press Release Examples To Inspire Your PR Strategy

Elevate Your Public Relations Campaigns 

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It can be difficult to craft compelling press releases. But we’re here to help. 

Get inspired with four press release examples taken directly from the GlobeNewswire newsroom. We analyze each one and explain what makes them stand out. 

You’ll learn: 

  • How to create a compelling headline 
  • The importance of the inverted pyramid writing style 
  • How to compose an effective executive announcement 
  • How to launch a new product 

Read the full post.

About Notified

At Notified, we champion the corporate storyteller. We empower investor relations and public relations professionals with the tools, technologies and expertise to tell their stories powerfully, effectively and flawlessly.  

Relied on by more than 10,000 global clients, we enable IR and PR teams to stay in control of their corporate narrative with a suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and dedicated customer service team. Our end-to-end communications solutions include everything from GlobeNewswire press release distribution, social listening and media monitoring to earnings calls, IR websites and investor days.

With Notified, your story goes here.

Learn more at notified.com, subscribe to our blog and follow us on LinkedIn. 

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

