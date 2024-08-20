Snack + Play: Orville Redenbacher®, POGO® and Nintendo Switch™ Help Families Win at Game Night

Canadians will have the chance to win weekly prize packs including a Nintendo Switch system, the upcoming Super Mario Party™ Jamboree game, and a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher Microwave Popcorn

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orville Redenbacher and POGO have teamed up with Nintendo to help Canadian families win at game night with delicious snacks and fun Nintendo Switch gameplay featuring Mario and friends. Kicking off on September 2, 2024, this collaboration aims to create unforgettable family moments filled with fun and family bonding that can be enjoyed by fans of all ages.

“Orville Redenbacher popcorn and POGO are beloved snacks for Canadian families, and we couldn’t be more excited to team up with Nintendo of Canada. This partnership is about making family game nights more enjoyable and memorable,” says Lynne Strickler, Senior Director, Brand Management & Commerce Marketing at Conagra Brands. “Our snacks have long been household favourites, and together with Nintendo, we’re creating the perfect recipe for fun, laughter, and cherished moments.”





To keep the fun going, from September 2 to December 16, 2024, Orville Redenbacher and POGO are giving Canadians the chance to win weekly prize packs, featuring Orville Redenbacher and Nintendo Switch systems and games. Prize details are included below:

There will be 75 prizes during the contest period:

15 weekly prize draws – 5 winners per draw (75 prizes total)

Prizes valued at over $565 each

Each prize includes one Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, one download code for a digital version of the Super Mario Party Jamboree game (after its release on October 17th 2024), and a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher popcorn.

Canadians who buy any participating Orville Redenbacher or POGO products between September 2 and December 16, 2024, can enter the UPC at www.orvillepogo.ca for a chance to win a weekly prize pack.*

Orville Redenbacher and POGO are available at all major grocery retailers across Canada. All participating Orville Redenbacher Microwave Popcorn products are made with no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. POGO is a fun and tasty snack on a stick, parent- and kid-approved. These snacks are convenient and fun to eat, a great companion for keeping the game going while snacking.

Families can immerse themselves in the Mushroom Kingdom and discover Mario and friends on Nintendo Switch - a versatile video game system that can be played anytime, anywhere. The system is home to a vast library of exclusive games from beloved franchises, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and the upcoming Super Mario Party Jamboree. Each of these three games can be played together with family and friends, either in-person** or online using Nintendo Switch Online*** . For more information about Nintendo Switch and its library of games, visit http://www.nintendo.com/en_CA/switch/ .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 18+. Canada only. Visit orvillepogo.ca for no purchase entry method and Official Rules. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor, or administrator of this contest.

** Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

***Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company’s portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers’ ever-changing food preferences. Conagra’s brands include Orville Redenbacher®, Marie Callender’s®, Hunt’s®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, VH®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what’s right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago and with an office in Mississauga, Ontario, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com and www.conagrabrands.ca.

