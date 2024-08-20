AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces Landmark Delivery of eBee VISION Drones to the French Army

Delivery of the initial 20 of 49 systems effectuates the largest single purchase order in Company history

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, announces the delivery of the first 20 eBee VISION systems to its reseller for French Army surveillance operations. Each system consists of an eBee VISION UAV, ground control systems, comms and antenna package, and a tactical backpack unit. The units delivered pursuant to this purchase order will be followed by a comprehensive spares package, with the total order valued at $3.4M.

Bill Irby, AgEagle President, stated, “This marks a significant milestone in our defense market growth strategy. Our best-in-class rapidly deployable unmanned vehicle products continue to provide high-value intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support to military operations. We look forward to expanding our support of allied and U.S. military customers as we remain committed to building long-term shareholder value.”

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the timing of future deliveries, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.