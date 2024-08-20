Nerdio Introduces Multi Entra ID Support for Complex Enterprise IT Environments and Expands Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio , a premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today announced support for multiple Entra ID tenants in its flagship product, Nerdio Manager for Enterprise, allowing organizations to link and manage Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) deployments that span multiple Entra ID tenants from a single console. This powerful new feature streamlines the management of Azure environments by centralizing control, improving visibility, and simplifying administrative tasks for enterprise organizations with multiple Entra ID tenants.

"With Multi-Tenant Instances in Nerdio Manager for Enterprise, our organization is capable of handling complex AVD deployments far more efficiently," said Garion Brown, Global Vice President of Platform Engineering, Teleperformance. We recommended this feature to Nerdio, and it has provided us with a unified view of all our instances of Azure, significantly reducing the need to switch between different accounts in the Azure portal."

Nerdio continues its market-leading growth in the first half of 2024, underscoring the increasing demand for its innovative cloud management solutions among enterprises, particularly as organizations look to modernize their cloud end-user computing solutions. New customers such as the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, Leggett & Platt Inc., and Osceola County School District join leading organizations including Make-a-Wish UK, The University of North Florida, Chevron, The Government of Alberta, and Equitable Bank, reaping the benefits of Nerdio Manager for Enterprise.

"We are seeing tremendous growth in the DaaS market,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO, Nerdio. “Globally, organizations are increasingly acknowledging the benefits of AVD, offering secure and efficient remote work access while reducing overall expenses. This growth reflects a broader shift towards cloud-based solutions as businesses prioritize flexibility, security, and cost-efficiency in their operations.”

Building on its momentum, Nerdio has expanded its reach through strategic partnerships with Carahsoft and Kyndryl . By teaming up with Carahsoft, Nerdio offers Nerdio Manager for Enterprise to the public sector, leveraging Carahsoft's extensive network of reseller partners and NASA SEWP V contracts to extend cloud technology solutions to government agencies nationwide. Additionally, the partnership with Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, supports businesses and IT modernization for customers. The collaboration enhances Kyndryl's capabilities in delivering tailored solutions across Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune to meet customers' unique environments and business needs.

The industry has taken notice of Nerdio's continued growth, resulting in several accolades. Nerdio was named the 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year, recognized in the inaugural CRN AI 100 list, and won Silver in the Stevies for Cloud Application/Service. Nerdio’s CEO, Vadim, was also recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 for the Midwest region. Further cementing its reputation, Nerdio garnered multiple badges in the G2 Summer rankings, including Momentum Leader, Best Results, Best Support, and Leader in the Cloud VDI and DaaS reports.

To learn more about Nerdio, please visit www.getnerdio.com .

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.

Leveraging Nerdio, partners can manage customers’ cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com .

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Ethier

Nerdio

media@getnerdio.com

