FlexIt Announces FlexIt Global™ Expanding International, Multilingual Reach





NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt, a leader in digital health and wellness experiences, is proud to announce an expansion of its services in response to the growing global demand for personalized wellness experiences. As part of an ongoing commitment to innovation, FlexIt is launching FlexIt Global™, expanding its network to include more non-U.S. based trainers and enhancing their ability to serve both U.S. and global demand while improving coverage across time zones.

Since its inception, FlexIt has prioritized accessible wellness. As an American company, FlexIt has proudly showcased top-tier American trainers to clients around the world. Now, to better serve clients both in the U.S. and abroad, FlexIt is opening its platform to non-U.S. based trainers. This strategic move will create timezone and cost efficiencies, as well as showcase global talent.

With an initial focus on Spanish-speaking and Asian markets, FlexIt is offering customized language capabilities to provide a more personalized experience for users in these growing regions. This initiative not only improves the overall user experience but also strengthens FlexIt's partnerships with global brands like LG and Samsung . FlexIt is now integrated into LG WebOS and Samsung Tizen, a powerful move with the potential to bring FlexIt to tens of millions of customers globally. This integration is a key component of FlexIt’s expansion initiative, further solidifying its presence in international markets.

“Our goal has always been to make high-quality virtual training accessible to everyone, no matter where they are,” said Austin Cohen, Founder and CEO of FlexIt. “These expansions and partnerships allow FlexIt to better meet the diverse needs of our global user base. It embodies our mission to break down barriers to fitness and make high-quality, personalized training accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or language.”

FlexIt has revolutionized the fitness and wellness industry through cutting-edge technology, offering a holistic approach to well-being for consumers and enterprises. Our core solution centers around live, 1-on-1, two-way personal health and wellness sessions with fitness and wellness experts, accessible through both web and app platforms. FlexIt's platform goes beyond just fitness training, embracing well-being through nutrition coaching (led by registered nutritionists with a focus on weight loss), low-impact wellness activities (yoga, meditation, stretching, and dance), health coaching, and physical and occupational therapy (covering preventive, pre/post-natal, senior, and recovery), offering 28 health modalities on the platform.

Our innovative approach has earned us recognition within the industry. FlexIt has been selected for the Best Budget-Friendly Coaching App of 2023 by Women's Health, the Best Personal Trainer Apps of 2023 by Forbes, and the Best Fitness Apps in 2023 by Oprah Daily and has been awarded by Men’s Health, Inc. 5000, US News & World Report, among many others.

