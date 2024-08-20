BTCS Reports Q2 2024 Results

Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 (“Q2 2024”).



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue (3 Months): Q2 2024 revenue reached $0.6 million, representing a 24% increase from Q1 2024 and a 45% increase from Q2 2023.



Revenue (6 Months): Revenue for the first half of 2024 surpassed $1.0 million, representing a 45% increase from the first half of 2023.



Gross Margin: Gross margin declined to 70% for Q2 2024, with 67% gross margin for the first half of 2024 compared to 72% gross margin for the first half of 2023.



Net Loss (3 Months): Net loss for Q2 2024 was $6.7 million ($0.43 per share), compared to a net income of $12.3 million ($0.78 per share) in Q1 2024 and a net loss of $1.2 million ($0.08 per share) in Q2 2023.



Net Income (6 Months): Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $5.5 million ($0.35 per share), reflecting a strong first half of the year and a 46% increase year over year.



Cash & Crypto Value: The Company held $33.5 million in cash and crypto assets as of June 30, 2024, marking a 65% increase year over year, despite a 15% decrease from March 31, 2024.



Management Commentary

In the first half of 2024, BTCS has maintained a robust financial standing, reporting net income of over $5.5 million and holding $33.0 million in crypto assets, of which $27.2 million was in Ethereum. Our Net Income and Net Loss were primarily driven by the increase and decrease, respectively, in the fair market value of the Company’s crypto assets during the periods reported above. Despite a 15% decline in asset value amid Q2’s crypto market pullback, our strategic blockchain infrastructure initiatives have fortified our position, enabling us to navigate the market turbulence effectively with stable operations.

Our Ethereum block building operations, under the Builder+ initiative, have achieved significant milestones. We have climbed the Ethereum builder market leaderboards and now consistently produce blocks, reinforcing our presence in the sector. Our strategy focuses on maximizing gas fee revenues by increasing block purchases and optimizing the costs associated with block space acquisition. This approach has successfully halved the average margin on blocks produced by over 50% in Q2.

July marked the beta launch of ChainQ, our proprietary AI-driven blockchain analytics platform, aimed at transforming the analysis and understanding of blockchain data. We are actively gathering user feedback to refine ChainQ’s functionalities while advancing our research and development to incorporate additional features and support for additional blockchain networks. Initially supporting Cosmos (ATOM), ChainQ’s design paves the way for integration with larger, simpler blockchain networks such as bitcoin, enhancing its potential market reach. Our ongoing developments and future expansions are set to enhance the visibility and adoption of ChainQ, boosting user engagement. Visit www.chainq.com to learn more about ChainQ’s evolving functionalities.

As we continue to manage through periods of crypto market volatility and shifting economic and political conditions, our commitment remains unwavering in ensuring the security of our blockchain infrastructure and in the continuous development of ChainQ and the Builder+ operations. We are optimistic about BTCS’s prospects and, confident in our ability to drive sustained stakeholder value as we adapt and grow in the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. is a Nasdaq listed company operating in the blockchain technology sector since 2014 and is one of the only U.S. publicly traded companies with a primary focus on proof-of-stake blockchain infrastructure. We focus on driving scalable growth through our diverse business streams that leverage our core blockchain infrastructure operations, which include staking and operating validator nodes on various proof-of-stake networks, such as Ethereum. Built atop our blockchain infrastructure operations are: ChainQ, our AI-powered blockchain analytics platform, which provides a simple way for crypto holders to access otherwise hard-to-obtain data; StakeSeeker, offering an analytics-focused cryptocurrency dashboard and Staking-as-a-Service solution, and Builder+, an Ethereum block builder optimizing profit through block construction. For more information visit: www.btcs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our ability to drive sustained stakeholder value as we adapt and grow. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, unexpected issues with Builder+, unexpected issues with ChainQ, and the reluctance of validators to try or utilize our Builder+ product, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was filed on March 21, 2024. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

ir@btcs.com



Financials

The tables below are derived from the Company’s financial statements included in its Form 10-Q filed on August 19, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-Q for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business.

BTCS Inc.

Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 536,682 $ 1,458,327 Stablecoins 14,797 21,044 Crypto assets 973,413 302,783 Staked crypto assets 32,010,175 24,900,146 Prepaid expenses 180,919 62,461 Receivable for capital shares sold - 291,440 Total current assets 33,715,986 27,036,201 Other assets: Investments, at value (Cost $100,000) 100,000 100,000 Property and equipment, net 7,500 10,490 Total other assets 107,500 110,490 Total Assets $ 33,823,486 $ 27,146,691 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 130,850 $ 55,058 Accrued compensation 508,489 712,092 Warrant liabilities 71,250 213,750 Total current liabilities 710,589 980,900 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock: 20,000,000 shares authorized at $0.001 par value: - - Series V preferred stock: 14,567,829 and 14,567,829 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2,563,938 2,563,938 Common stock, 975,000,000 shares authorized at $0.001 par value, 15,895,027 and 15,320,281 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 15,895 15,322 Additional paid in capital 163,681,450 162,263,634 Accumulated deficit (133,148,386 ) (138,677,103 ) Total stockholders’ equity 33,112,897 26,165,791 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 33,823,486 $ 27,146,691



BTCS Inc.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Blockchain infrastructure revenues (net of fees) $ 561,192 $ 385,753 $ 1,012,578 $ 697,261 Total revenues 561,192 385,753 1,012,578 697,261 Cost of revenues Blockchain infrastructure costs 168,848 113,612 329,473 195,626 Gross profit 392,344 272,141 683,105 501,635 Operating expenses: General and administrative $ 538,956 $ 617,569 $ 1,026,555 $ 1,227,398 Research and development 163,777 180,903 310,326 382,528 Compensation and related expenses 875,491 578,496 1,331,270 1,040,586 Marketing 28,477 2,723 86,079 8,966 Realized (gains) losses on crypto asset transactions (287,327 ) 568,031 (298,014 ) 560,477 Total operating expenses 1,319,374 1,947,722 2,456,216 3,219,955 Other income (expenses): Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on crypto assets (5,943,339 ) 355,033 7,159,328 6,648,240 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 142,500 142,500 142,500 (142,500 ) Total other income (expenses) (5,800,839 ) 497,533 7,301,828 6,505,740 Net income (loss) $ (6,727,869 ) $ (1,178,048 ) $ 5,528,717 $ 3,787,420 Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.43 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.27 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.43 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.22 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 15,758,157 13,873,331 15,724,917 13,773,782 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 15,758,157 13,873,331 19,447,348 17,263,427



BTCS Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)