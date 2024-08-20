Dayforce Leads the Future of Learning with New Dayforce Learning

Supercharged AI capabilities and an intuitive user experience modernize the learning experience for employees

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the launch of a new Dayforce Learning experience. Transforming learning and development for the new era of work, Dayforce Learning helps address the growing expectations of the modern workforce who want to stay current, upskill, and achieve their career aspirations. Embedded within the single, mobile-first Dayforce platform, Dayforce Learning will help equip organizations with the learning and development tools necessary to drive effective outcomes and succeed.



In a recent survey, nine in ten executives said that their workforce lacks at least one skill type, such as specialized technical skills. In contrast, there’s a clear desire from workers to upskill and learn through proper training modules, with 73% of workers surveyed expressing that they are at least partially reliant on their employers for skill development.

To meet the ever-evolving needs of both employers and employees, organizations need to offer more advanced people development capabilities to better grow, engage, and enrich their people – all while propelling their business goals forward. Dayforce Learning now provides the robust compliance support of a Learning Management System (LMS) and the learner engagement of a Learning Experience Platform (LXP). Its comprehensive content library delivers the next evolution of learning alongside complementary Dayforce Talent capabilities, including onboarding, performance management, and Career Explorer.

Additionally, with Dayforce Learning, managers and administrators have a critical resource to:

Create talent development programs at scale: Offers an intuitive user experience with features such as user management, enrollment management, reporting, and course creation capabilities.



Build transformative learning paths and programs: Transforms learning paths and programs with smart, personalized AI-assisted course design that adapts to unique organizational needs.



Automate the employee learning experience: Helps bridge skills gaps and connect development opportunities to key moments in the employee lifecycle – from new hires to seasoned executives. Leveraging AI, Dayforce Learning pairs learners with recommended content to help drive desired upskill or reskill outcomes.



Reduce the cost and time to deploy a new LMS: Helps to improve operational efficiency without sacrificing compliance support since the solution is infused within the Dayforce platform.



Deliver an extensive library of best-in-class content: Boosts existing in-house learning content with vetted third-party content to help address specific skills gaps and foster employees' learning journeys.



Provide career-centric learning: Helps improve employee engagement with learning and skill development and helps employees achieve career aspirations – all embedded directly within the flow of work.



“Learning and development programs are in high demand from employees, for all the right reasons. As career journeys progress, people want personalized learning opportunities that inspire, inform, and delight – and the new Dayforce Learning delivers this with an engaging and intelligent experience,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Dayforce. “With Dayforce Learning, we’re helping customers foster an engaged and productive workforce, maintain their high standards of learning compliance, and promote skills-based talent development within their organizations -- and we're doing it at scale.”

