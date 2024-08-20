Innovation, trust, and cybersecurity take center stage at the 5th annual Open Source Security Summit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwarden , the trusted security leader for passwords, secrets, and passkey management, announced today the fifth annual Open Source Security Summit taking place on September 26, 2024. Headline speakers for this event include cybersecurity journalist and author of “Countdown to Zero Day,” Kim Zetter, hacker Keren Elazari, and CISO of the NFL, Tomás Maldonado. The Open Source Security Summit brings together business leaders, industry visionaries, and technology users to chart a path forward and highlight the future of open source security solutions. Alongside recent developments, such as Switzerland’s mandate for open source software in government and the Open-Source Software Prevalence Initiative from the White House and Department of Homeland Security, the summit champions open source adoption by leading the conversation around transparency, security, and innovation across industries.



About the Open Source Security Summit

The free and virtual Open Source Security Summit is a forum to explore the intersection of open source and security. Building on four years of discourse, this year’s event dives deeper into the conversation with industry experts on why open source solutions provide better security outcomes, and how open source tools build trust with both consumers and organizations. The annual event began in 2020, centered on cybersecurity and credential management - a critical first line of defense for individuals and companies to mitigate cyberattacks.

Benefits of attending the Open Source Security Summit

In 2024, the summit will enable attendees to:

Connect with peers and colleagues with a shared drive for open source security.

Learn how to employ strategies for open source security solutions to make the workplace more secure.

Tap into the latest industry directions and tips through real-time access to product experts and thought leaders.



Engage with interactive, insightful keynotes from industry trailblazers.

About the speakers

Kim Zetter is an award-winning investigative journalist who has covered cybersecurity and national security for more than 15 years. She is the author of “ Countdown to Zero Day: Stuxnet and the Launch of the World's First Digital Weapon ,” which tells the true tale of a covert operation conducted by the U.S. and Israel (with help from Dutch intelligence) to unleash a destructive cyberattack against Iran's nuclear program.

Keren Elazari is an internationally recognized security analyst, author, researcher, and – as she likes to call herself – friendly hacker. Since 2000, Keren has worked with leading security firms, government organizations, innovative start-ups, and Fortune 500 companies. Her TED Talk shaped the global conversation about the role of hackers in the 21st century. She shares her insights and research about the state of AI, cybersecurity threats, malicious innovation, and what we can all learn from hackers.

Tomás Maldonado is the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at the National Football League (NFL). He is globally responsible for leading the information security program for the League and its entities. Tomás has over 23 years of experience in this area, having led global information security teams and programs across several large international financial and manufacturing organizations. Prior to the NFL, Tomás was the CISO at International Flavors & Fragrances, an executive director and CISO for the corporate sector of J.P. Morgan Chase, and a VP of technology risk management at Goldman Sachs. Tomás holds several industry certifications, CISSP, CISM, CDPSE, and CRISC, and has a BS in computer science from Fordham University.

Registration

About Bitwarden

Bitwarden equips enterprises and individuals with the power to securely manage and share information online with trusted open source security solutions. With Password Manager for everyone, users can easily manage their entire online identity anywhere. Bitwarden Secrets Manager and Passwordless.dev enhance developer secrets security and streamline passkey development for end users and workforce authentication. Founded in 2016, Bitwarden serves tens of thousands of businesses and millions of users worldwide. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at bitwarden.com.

