Advanced ELENA Course 2024

20th August 2024 | News

The 2024 Advanced ELENA Course will take place on 22-23 November in Porto, Portugal.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in European asylum and migration law and to engage with practitioners, academics and decision-makers from all over Europe.

This year’s course will explore recent jurisprudence and practices of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the European Court of Human Rights as well as how to engage with the United Nations Treaty Bodies. Increasingly relevant topics such as artificial intelligence and external agreements with third countries will also be discussed.

Three workshops will offer participants the chance to gain practical knowledge of crucial topics such as access to legal aid in detention, the Pact on Migration and Asylum, and national security.

(NB/ Timings may be subject to change and the agenda will be updated over the coming weeks.)

For more information and to register for the course, please visit the event registration page.

