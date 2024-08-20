Data Expert Shelly Mady Joins FTI Consulting in Dallas

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Shelly Mady as a Senior Managing Director in the Data & Analytics practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, based in Dallas.



The hiring of Ms. Mady strengthens FTI Consulting’s presence in the Dallas area, which over the past few years has seen a substantial expansion of law firms, financial entities and technology companies. In her role at FTI Consulting, she will focus on helping clients with internal and regulatory investigations, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”) monitorships, data remediation and validation, compliance monitoring, litigation, AI readiness assessments and AI regulatory preparation and governance.

“Shelly is widely recognized for her deep industry expertise when it comes to investigations, litigation and compliance,” said David Turner, Co-Leader of FTI Consulting’s Data & Analytics practice. “We have been aware of her talent and capabilities for several years and are thrilled that Shelly has joined our team. I know her expertise will be a tremendous asset to our clients.”

Ms. Mady has 15 years of experience with a concentration in the application of data analytics to investigations, litigation and compliance. She has led multifaceted teams across the white-collar and regulatory investigative space, with experience including FCPA investigations, internal corporate investigation support, regulatory enforcement response, revenue restatement exercises, data remediation and compliance monitoring across a wide variety of industries.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Mady was a Senior Managing Director at Ankura, where she worked with clients to establish fact patterns and anomalies in large, disparate data sets, using advanced data mining techniques. She also assisted many stakeholders in compliance, legal and risk functions with developing proactive continuous monitoring analytics.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Mady said, “Companies today are increasingly aware of data’s transformative power to drive strategic decisions and unlock value. As technology advances at an unprecedented pace, innovations like artificial intelligence present both opportunities and challenges. I am excited to partner with FTI Consulting’s Data & Analytics experts to help our clients navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.”

