Nextwave CRM™ by CRMnow™ and Modex, Inc. Join Forces to Transform Mortgage Industry Recruiting

ALISO VIEJO, CA, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRMnow , the leading customer relationship management (CRM) system built from the ground up for the mortgage industry, announced today a successful integration between Nextwave CRM and Modex, a solutions-driven mortgage talent solution, creating a combined technology platform facilitating a streamlined approach to recruiting for wholesale and retail lenders.This new integration partnership brings the power of Modex’s strategic business data to Nextwave CRM. Modex’s solutions provide Nextwave clients with robust data and analytics regarding loan officer production, engagement and results, which will enhance loan officer recruitment capabilities. In a highly competitive marketplace where efficiencies offer critical advantages this addition takes the leading mortgage industry CRM to the next level."We are thrilled to partner with Nextwave CRM to bring unmatched data insights directly into the hands of mortgage professionals," said Dale Larson III, CEO of Modex. "This integration is a game-changer for lenders, offering a seamless way to enhance recruitment, supercharge sales prospecting, and leverage market analytics. By combining our industry-leading analytics with Nextwave's robust CRM platform, we're setting a new standard in the mortgage industry."“This integration will provide a powerful tool for Nextwave CRM clients putting tens of millions of mortgage and real estate data points right into the account and contact records of our CRM,” said Jeremy Couzens, Vice President of Product Development for Nextwave CRM. “Working with the Modex team has been a great experience and our partnership will be incredibly beneficial to both companies and our clients.”About Modex Inc.Modex is a technology company on a mission to create solutions that drive the mortgage industry forward. Harnessing tens of millions of mortgage and real estate data points, Modex provides key data, insights, and opportunities in an intuitive online platform. Its complimentary offering, Modex Profiles, helps loan officers and mortgage employers find employment opportunities and make better hiring decisions in an online connection and engagement platform. Having become one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the mortgage industry, Modex continues to innovate and expand its footprint nationwide. Learn more at www.modex.com About CRMnow and Nextwave CRMCRMnow is a leading provider of CRM application software and consulting services, enabling Residential Retail and Wholesale Bankers to sell to, market to and serve customers across all business roles and processes. CRMnow is a top business partner for Creatio Americas (its CRM engine of choice) and has over 20-years of experience in providing CRM technology for Mortgage Retail, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer organizations.Note to Editors: CRMnow and Nextwave CRM are trademarks of King Technology Group, LLC. All other product and company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only. For more information about Nextwave CRM, please visit www.nextwavecrm.com

