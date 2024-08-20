The Judge Group Climbs the Ranks in SIA's 2024 Staffing and Healthcare Lists

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, an international leader in talent solutions, business technology consulting, learning, and managed services, announces its recent recognition as a leading staffing firm by Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2024 reports. The annual lists, which are highly regarded in the staffing industry, recognize the largest and most successful firms across various categories.



The Judge Group has climbed to #44 on the Largest Staffing Firms in the US list, moving up five spots from last year. Its healthcare division is now ranked #68 on the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the US list, and #21 on the Largest Allied Staffing Firms in the US list, improvements of 14 and 3 positions, respectively. Judge’s IT division now ranks #13 on the Largest IT Staffing Firms in the US list.

These rankings reflect Judge’s dedication to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to its clients and are a testament to its strategic focus on healthcare, allied staffing, and IT sectors, where it continues to make significant impacts.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by SIA for our growth and the value we deliver to our clients," said Martin “Marty” Judge III, CEO of The Judge Group. "Our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our ability to adapt to the evolving needs of these industries have been pivotal in our rise through the ranks. We look forward to continuing to set the standard for quality and innovation in staffing."

The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE JUDGE GROUP

The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions. With over 30 locations across the United States, Canada, and India, Judge is proud to partner with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100.

ABOUT STAFFING INDUSTRY ANALYSTS (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem.

