PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2024 "Pinaghirapan din po nila ang bawat laban" -- Bong Go sponsors bill enhancing incentives for qualified para-athletes competing in international competitions Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, took the floor in the Senate Plenary Session on Monday, August 19, to sponsor Senate Bill No. 2789. This bill seeks to amend Republic Act No. 10699, aiming to increase incentives for para-athletes to align them with the rewards given to their non-disabled counterparts who are considered elite athletes. This legislative proposal recognizes the achievements and efforts of para-athletes in international sports competitions and promotes inclusivity in sports. The National Athletes and Coaches Benefits Incentives Act, as it currently stands, does not equitably reward para-athletes who have similarly brought honor to the Philippines through their participation and victories in international para-sport competitions. The proposed measure intends to rectify this disparity by ensuring that para-athletes receive better recognition and incentives. During his sponsorship speech, Go passionately shared, "Mr. President, ang atin pong mga para athletes ay katulad din po ng ating mga normal na atleta. Sila po ay nag-aalay ng pagod at hirap sa mga training para lang mabigyan ng dangal at honor ang ating bansa sa mga kumpetisyon na lalahukan nila." "Hindi dahil mayroong kakulangan sa kanila, ibig sabihin na dapat kalahati nalang din po ang kanilang matatangap kung ikukumpara po sa ating mga ordinaryong atleta. Dapat po ay taasan ito. Hindi naman po nila kasalanan na ang iba sa kanila ay ipinanganak na merong kapansanan," he added. He emphasized the need for society to equally value the medals and achievements of para-athletes, stating, "Kawawa naman ang ating mga para athletes. Pinaghirapan din po nila ang ginto, pinaghirapan din po nila ang bawat laban, pinagpawisan din po nila. Pareho naman 'yung ginto, silver, and, bronze na napanalunan nila. Karangalan rin po 'yon para sa ating bayan." "Kaya nararapat lang po na ma-increase ang kanilang incentives na matatanggap mula sa gobyerno. Ano ba naman ito kumpara po sa kanilang hirap at karangalan na dala-dala para sa ating bayan? Huwag po natin sila ituring na parang iba," he added. Go highlighted recent successes at the Paris Olympics and advocated for the same attention and recognition for the Filipino para-athletes competing in the upcoming Paralympics on August 29 to September 8. "Tulad po ng karangalan na dala-dala ng ating mga atleta ngayong araw na ito mula sa Paris Olympics, 'yung mga napanalunan na ginto, silver, at bronze ay tagumay na po ng bawat isa sa atin," he pointed out. "Bigyan natin sila ng tamang pagpapahalaga na nararapat sa kanilang mga tagumpay. Ito ay para rin maging kanilang inspirasyon at motivation na magpatuloy sa kanilang pagbibigay karangalan sa bansa," added the senator. Go then expressed his hopes that increased incentives would not only recognize their hard work but also motivate and inspire future generations of athletes with disabilities to engage in sports, further enriching the Philippine sports community through inclusivity and empowerment. "This will ultimately lead to a more diverse and enriched sports community that celebrates the achievements of all athletes, regardless of their abilities," he said. Go also pointed out recent governmental support efforts, noting the aid provided by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to Olympians and para athletes alike which he advocated for. "Sa katunayan, Mr. President, bago po magtungo ang ating mga Olympians, and just recently naman po sila tumungo sa Paris, and just recently po para sa Para Olympics, para sa ating para-athletes ay nabigyan po sila ng tulong na mula sa PSC na ating isinulong din po. Suportahan po natin ang ating mga atleta at ating mga para-athletes," urged Go. On August 6, Go facilitated the provision of substantial financial support with P500,000 each to Filipino para-athletes gearing up for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. The grant distribution took place in the Senate, where Filipino paralympians received financial support from the senator and the Philippine Sports Commission. The financial support was handed over in a ceremony that saw the presence of notable para-athletes who will compete in the Paralympics in Paris like Jerrold Mangliwan and Cendy Asusano from athletics, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, taekwondo competitor Alain Ganapin, and archer Agustina Bantiloc. Concluding his speech, Go called for the support of his colleagues in passing this bill, underscoring that it serves as a gesture of gratitude from the government and the nation to its para-athletes, "Ito po ay pagpapakita ng pasasalamat ng gobyerno at ng buong bansa sa ating mga minamahal na atleta." As the Paralympic Games approach, with athletes already training and preparing, Go reiterated the need for continuous support and prayers for all competitors. "Sabi ko nga, minsan lang tayong dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong ang pwede nating ibigay, o anumang karangalan ang pwede nating ialay sa bansa, ay gawin na natin ngayon. Proud na proud tayo sa bawat manlalarong Pilipino na patuloy na nagpapakita ng gilas, determinasyon at puso sa kanilang mga laban. Go, Go for Gold!," he said.