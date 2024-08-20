Go: Senate honors Filipino Olympians for bringing glory to the nation in Paris Olympics 2024

PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2024 Senate honors Filipino Olympians for bringing glory to the nation in Paris Olympics 2024 On Monday, August 19, the Senate of the Philippines proudly recognized the outstanding achievements of Filipino Olympians who brought honor to the country during the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, joined the commendations alongside the entire Senate, led by Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero, as they awarded cash incentives and the prestigious Senate Medals of Excellence to the country's top athletes. "As Chairperson of the Committee on Sports and an avid sports enthusiast, I congratulate our Filipino athletes as well as our coaches who participated and exemplified admirable dedication and perseverance in different sporting categories of the 2024 Paris Olympics. I am so proud that we have made history as we reaped not only one medal but four medals in the biggest and grandest sporting event in the world," Go expressed. "Indeed, the accolades and accomplishments of our athletes have served as a source of encouragement and inspiration. This goes to show that despite the challenges we are facing, we, as a country, continue to strive further and soar to greater heights," he added. During the Plenary Session, there was also the ceremonial turnover of two PhP1.5 million checks, totaling PhP3 million, to Carlos Edriel Yulo, who made history by winning two gold medals in the men's floor exercise and vault events in artistic gymnastics. Yulo's stellar performance marked the Philippines' best Olympic finish ever. In addition to Yulo's accolades, the Senate also recognized the remarkable efforts of Filipino boxers Nesthy Petecio (57kg category) and Aira Villegas (50kg category), who both secured bronze medals in their respective weight categories. Each athlete received PhP1 million in cash and a Medal of Excellence for their dedication and hard work. Furthermore, the Senate also congratulated and commended the entire Philippine delegation, the Philippine Olympic Committee, and the Philippine Sports Commission for their historic achievements in Paris 2024. The Senate chamber adopted resolutions commending and congratulating Filipino athletes who participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics, with Yulo leading the charge. All senators were made co-authors of the said Senate Resolutions. Previously, Go filed Senate Resolutions No. 1100 and 1113, congratulating Yulo for his outstanding performance in the Olympics. He also filed SRNs 1124 and 1125 celebrating the outstanding achievements of Filipino athletes Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio at the Games. In June, Senator Go collaborated with the Philippine Sports Commission to extend additional financial support of PhP500,000 to each Filipino Olympian to support their preparations for the Paris Olympics. Similarly, through Go's partnership with the PSC, the same amount was allocated to each Filipino para-athlete set to compete in the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. The senator then reflected on the broader impact of these achievements especially since the Philippines' three Olympic gold medals happened during his stint as Chairperson of the Senate Sports Committee since he became senator in 2019. The first was in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where weightlifter Hydilyn Diaz won Gold. "Kitang-kita na po natin na unti-unti nang nagbubunga ang mga pinagpaguran at pagsasakripisyo ng ating mga Pilipinong atleta sa iba't ibang larangan ng sports," Go said earlier. The senator then cited other significant collaborative efforts to support Filipino athletes, including the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS), which enables students to concurrently pursue education and training. Go played a key role in creating the NAS by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on May 20, seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also aligns with the national sports development strategy. Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. This funding aims to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go also continues to urge the government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots. "Let us continue to support our competing athletes while also exerting efforts to expand grassroots sports programs to provide opportunities for our youth to excel in their chosen fields not only in sports but in life! As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he urged.