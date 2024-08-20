PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2024 Olympian golfer Dottie Ardina meets with Bong Go to discuss ways to further improve preparations and support for athletes True to his advocacy of championing the welfare of Filipino athletes, Senate Committee on Sports Chairman Christopher "Bong" Go welcomed in his office Filipino Olympic golfer Dottie Ardina on Monday, August 19. Ardina requested for an audience with the senator to discuss the issues that transpired during the 2024 Paris Olympics concerning the lack of national uniforms of the Philippine golf team. In a video she posted, the golfer showed how the Philippine flag is attached to her shirt with the help of a double-sided tape. "Malaking bagay po ang uniporme kasi nandoon po ang bandila ng Pilipinas. Ito po ang sumisimbolo sa bansa at sumasalamin po sa sambayanang kanilang nirerepresenta. Napakahalaga po sa ating mga atleta na may bandila sa kanilang uniporme," Go stressed. "The Senate Committee on Sports is your avenue. Kung meron silang hinaing, reklamo, at kung paano pa natin ma-improve ang ating sistema at suporta sa ating mga atleta ay bukas po ang aking opisina," Go assured. Ardina thanked Go for granting her request for a dialogue, both of them in agreement that with the extreme level of training they go through, elite athletes should be given all the necessary support they can get. "Ang gusto ko lang naman po talaga ay maayos ang pagpapatakbo para hindi na maulit sa iba nating mga atleta. Sabi nga ni Senator Go, moving forward, improvement po ang kailangang mangyari," Ardina said. Meanwhile, Go filed Senate Resolution No. 1160, aiming for a thorough post-evaluation of the Philippines' participation in the Paris Olympics. "Hindi po natin nais magsisihan. Ang gusto lang natin ay maibigay ang sapat na suporta sa ating mga magigiting na atleta na bitbit ang karangalan ng ating bansa. Once in a lifetime lang po ang mga oportunidad na ito na makasali sa Olympics o iba pang international competitions. Ibigay na po natin ang buong suporta na nararapat!," Go explained earlier. "Sabi ko nga, minsan lang tayong dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong ang pwede nating ibigay, o anumang karangalan ang pwede nating ialay sa bansa, ay gawin na natin ngayon," he added. An athlete himself and aligned with his advocacy to lift the welfare of Filipino athletes, Senator Go said the aim of the Senate Sports Committee hearing is to fill in the gaps, sustain effective practices, and enhance the whole Philippine sports sector. Go was instrumental in the release of the P500,000 cash assistance given by the Philippine Sports Commission to each Olympian a month before the Paris Games. According to the senator, an outpouring of support during preparations for any international tournament is as equally important as the incentives given to our national athletes after the games. "Hindi biro ang makipag-compete sa international arena. Kung gusto nating maging sports powerhouse muli ang Pilipinas sa Asya, sagarin na natin ang ating suporta, hindi lang sa usapin ng pondo kundi sa lahat ng klaseng suporta ay dapat ibigay na," Go said. "Hindi lang 'yung financial support, but 'yung preparation napakahalaga po. Yung food, equipment, at 'yung mental support sa preparation ng ating mga atleta. 'Yung moral support, importante po. Dapat po wala nang ibang isipin pa ang ating mga atleta. Dapat naka-focus na lang sila sa laro," added Go. Go, who has been Chairing the Senate Sports Committee since 2019, cited that the country is now experiencing its Golden Age of Sports garnering various awards in international competitions including three Gold medals in the past two Summer Olympic games alone. With this, the challenge is to sustain the momentum and provide more support to sports development and athletes' welfare. "In the past decade, nakita natin na the more the government invests in our athletes, the better ang kanilang performance. Let's learn from our experience sa Paris Olympics --- sa mga panalo man o sa mga pagkukulang natin --- so that we can fill in the gaps, sustain, and enhance our performance," he said. The senator is a staunch believer that with the government and private sector coming together in support of Filipino athletes, a medal haul is not only possible but inevitable. On the same day, the Senate recognized all Filipino Olympians through various Senate Resolutions and also provided cash incentives to medalists. Go also sponsored a bill that aims to increase the incentives for para-athletes who represent the country in international competitions such as the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games.