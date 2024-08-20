Streetleaf Becomes National Vendor for D.R. Horton, Bringing Solar-Powered Streetlights to Communities Nationwide

Tampa, Florida, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf, the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today announces a national vendor agreement with D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder in the U.S. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Streetleaf’s mission to provide a sustainable alternative to traditional on-grid services for communities across the country.

“Any housing project being developed without solar-powered streetlights is a missed opportunity for the future of that community,” stated Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “The demand for sustainable living solutions is growing exponentially and our streetlights are attracting the attention of potential homebuyers.”

The agreement streamlines the process for D.R. Horton to selectively incorporate innovative solar-powered streetlights into their new communities. This underscores D.R. Horton's dedication to enhancing the living experience of its residents by making environmentally thoughtful and safety-focused decisions.

"We selected Streetleaf as a national vendor due to their proven experience, reliability and dedication to providing top-quality service," said Brad Conlon, Senior Vice President of Business Development for D.R. Horton. "Sustainable infrastructure is highly attractive to homeowners, and the added peace of mind that comes with knowing the lights are designed to remain operational even during many extreme weather events like hurricanes is equally important.”

Commitment to Excellence and Sustainability

With this agreement, D.R. Horton takes another step forward in integrating renewable energy solutions into their communities. D.R. Horton already installs smart home technology in every home they build and now they are incorporating smart neighborhood solutions including these solar-powered streetlights from Streetleaf.

Over 7,300 Streetleaf streetlights have already been installed in more than 100 projects across the U.S. This has led to almost 2.6 million pounds of CO2 savings compared to traditional streetlights.

Innovative Lighting Solutions for Modern Communities

Streetleaf lights deliver utility-grade performance and are designed and managed to stay on 365 days a year, even when the power goes out. Streetleaf provides 24/7 monitoring and maintenance for each installation. They are DarkSky approved and provide dimming options combined with a motion sensor for reducing light pollution without reducing safety.

A Greener Future is Trending

This agreement between Streetleaf and D.R. Horton is a testament to the growing trend of integrating green technologies into residential development. By choosing solar-powered streetlights, D.R. Horton is making a powerful statement about the importance of incorporating sustainability and innovation into modern living.

