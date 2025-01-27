PatentPC Attorney Bao Tran Shares Insights on Building Great IP at Consero Leadership Forum

Jones Day FinAccelerate PowerPatent Powerful Idea Boston Global Forum Launch Your Startup and protect your GTM plan Patent Attorney Bao Tran

It's not just about getting a patent - it's about getting a high-quality patent that provides real value to the company." — Bao Tran, Attorney at www.PatentPC.com

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Bao Tran, a leading intellectual property expert at the firm of PatentPC, delivered valuable insights on "Building Great IP" at the Consero IP Leadership Forum.

Attorney Tran, known for his work with innovative products such as Monolithic 3D chips, shared strategies for effectively communicating the value of intellectual property to key stakeholders within organizations.

During the panel discussion, Tran emphasized the importance of building relationships with engineers and mid-level managers to stay informed about ongoing innovations. He highlighted the need for IP professionals to be present "in the room where it happens" to capture valuable inventions in rapidly developing fields like flying vehicles.

"There's a lot of innovation going on in self-driving cars - from sensors and LIDAR to radar and cameras. We also have extensive simulation work and infrastructure operations," Tran explained. "The challenge is capturing all of this innovation in a fast-paced startup environment."

Tran shared several key strategies for IP professionals:

Develop trust with engineering teams through consistent engagement

Educate stakeholders on responsible IP practices

Participate in industry associations to demonstrate commitment to innovation

Implement recognition programs like "Patent Oscars" to incentivize inventors

Ensure a positive experience for inventors throughout the patent process

"Companies should encourage engineers by giving rewards, both monetary and recognition," Patent Attorney Tran noted. "For example, companies can hose the annual 'Patent Oscars' event which recognizes the most prolific inventors and involves executives in presenting awards."

Tran also discussed the importance of communicating IP value to company leadership, often framing patents as an "insurance policy" against potential litigation or company pivots. He stressed the need to demonstrate the quality and effort that goes into patent development.

"It's not just about getting a patent - it's about getting a high-quality patent that provides real value to the company," Tran concluded.

AI tools have revolutionized the process of submitting inventions to companies, making it more efficient and effective for both inventors and organizations. These tools offer a range of capabilities that streamline various aspects of the invention submission process.

Automated invention disclosure forms powered by AI can significantly simplify the documentation process for inventors. These intelligent forms ask targeted questions based on the specific technology area, automatically populate relevant fields, suggest additional details, and check for completeness. This comprehensive approach ensures that inventors provide thorough documentation of their ideas without overlooking crucial aspects.

Natural language processing capabilities in AI tools can analyze free-form text descriptions of inventions, extracting and organizing key technical details. These tools can also suggest relevant patent classifications and identify similar existing patents or technologies. This functionality helps inventors better articulate their ideas and understand how they fit into the existing technological landscape.

AI-powered search tools can conduct automated prior art searches, scouring patent databases and technical literature to identify the most relevant existing technologies. By highlighting key differences between the invention and existing technologies, these tools provide inventors with quick insights into the novelty of their ideas.

Invention evaluation and scoring systems powered by AI can assess submitted ideas based on various criteria such as technical feasibility, market potential, alignment with company strategy, and patentability. This rapid feedback helps inventors understand how their ideas may be perceived by potential stakeholders.

Secure collaboration platforms enhanced by AI allow inventors to share their ideas with relevant stakeholders, receive feedback, track the status of their submissions, and communicate with reviewers and decision-makers. This fosters a more interactive and transparent submission process.

For more developed ideas, AI tools can provide automated drafting assistance, generating initial patent application drafts, creating technical drawings and diagrams, and suggesting claim language. This support helps inventors better protect their ideas even before formal legal review.

Intelligent routing and matching algorithms can analyze submitted ideas and direct them to the most appropriate reviewers within a company. These algorithms can also match ideas with relevant internal projects or initiatives and identify potential collaborators or mentors for the inventor. This ensures that ideas reach the right audience and receive proper consideration.

By leveraging these AI capabilities, companies can create more inventor-friendly submission processes that encourage innovation, improve the quality of submitted ideas, and accelerate the evaluation and development of promising concepts. This not only makes it easier for inventors to share their ideas but also increases the likelihood of those ideas being successfully implemented or commercialized.

This insightful discussion at the Consero IP Leadership Forum underscores the critical role of effective IP storytelling in today's innovation-driven business landscape.

About PatentPC:

PatentPC is an innovative Intellectual Property Law Firm that leverages advanced legal technology and AI tools to streamline the IP protection process for clients. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services, including provisional, utility, and design patent applications, trademark applications, and IP management solutions. PatentPC aims to make patent protection accessible and efficient for both individual inventors and businesses of all sizes. The firm's technology-driven approach and commitment to client education set it apart in the IP legal services landscape.

