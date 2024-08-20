The Law Society National Board for Wales

The National Board for Wales was established in December 2022 to better represent:

views of the solicitors' profession in Wales

Welsh solicitors' current priorities

views and priorities to external bodies in accordance with the polices set by the Board and Council

The Board supports our Wales office in the development and delivery of its work programme in line with our three-year and annual business plans.

It also oversees the activities of our Wales office and reports annually to the Board on the efficiency and effectiveness of those activities.

The Board strategically supports our Wales office's engagement with:

Welsh government

Welsh parliament

individual members of the Senedd

Welsh members of the UK parliament

external key stakeholders

The National Board for Wales will also advise the Law Society Board on the policies and processes of the ongoing development of Welsh devolution, including:

law-making process in Wales

emergence of a distinct body of law which applies only to Wales

changes in both law and process applicable only in Wales which impact on the practice of law in Wales

the rule of law and access to justice in Wales

disseminate this information to the solicitors' profession throughout England and Wales

The National Board for Wales also recognises, promotes and supports the contribution of the solicitors' profession to the Welsh economy, while championing the use of the Welsh language in the delivery of legal services within Wales.