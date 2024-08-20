The Law Society National Board for Wales
The National Board for Wales was established in December 2022 to better represent:
- views of the solicitors' profession in Wales
- Welsh solicitors' current priorities
- views and priorities to external bodies in accordance with the polices set by the Board and Council
The Board supports our Wales office in the development and delivery of its work programme in line with our three-year and annual business plans.
It also oversees the activities of our Wales office and reports annually to the Board on the efficiency and effectiveness of those activities.
The Board strategically supports our Wales office's engagement with:
- Welsh government
- Welsh parliament
- individual members of the Senedd
- Welsh members of the UK parliament
- external key stakeholders
The National Board for Wales will also advise the Law Society Board on the policies and processes of the ongoing development of Welsh devolution, including:
- law-making process in Wales
- emergence of a distinct body of law which applies only to Wales
- changes in both law and process applicable only in Wales which impact on the practice of law in Wales
- the rule of law and access to justice in Wales
- disseminate this information to the solicitors' profession throughout England and Wales
The National Board for Wales also recognises, promotes and supports the contribution of the solicitors' profession to the Welsh economy, while championing the use of the Welsh language in the delivery of legal services within Wales.
- Mark Davies (chair and Council member from October 2024)
- Gareth Jones (vice chair and Council member from October 2024)
- Scott Bowen (Council member)
- Kelly Byrne
- Mark Evans (Council member)
- Edward Friend
- Emily Littlehales
- Daniella Mahapatra
- Hannah Newbury (from October 2024)
- Eve Piffaretti
- Fran Targett (co-opted one year from October 2024)
- Clive Thomas (Council member)
- Bronwen Williams (co-opted one year from October 2024)