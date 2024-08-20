WOO Innovation Hub Partners with Blade Games to Revolutionize On-Chain Gaming

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO Innovation Hub, an ecosystem encompassing a range of aligned products such as the WOOFi protocol and WOO X , a leading global crypto centralized exchange, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Blade Games , a cutting-edge on-chain gaming infrastructure provider. This collaboration aims to advance the development and deployment of blockchain-based games, leveraging Blade Games' innovative WebAssembly and zkWASM tech stack.



Blade Games specializes in creating gaming solutions that utilize zkWASM technology, allowing game logic to run in a zkVM and settle game results as Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) on Layer 2 (L2) solutions.

The partnership between WOO Innovation Hub and Blade Games will harness each other's expertise to drive innovation in the on-chain gaming space. This collaboration will enrich the WOO Innovation Hub's ecosystem by integrating Blade Games' advanced gaming capabilities, offering users a robust platform for blockchain-based gaming experiences.

Abby Huang, WOO Innovation Hub Lead, commented: "We are excited to welcome Blade Games to the WOO Innovation Hub. Blade Games' mission to enhance on-chain gaming aligns with our objectives. We believe this partnership will pave the way for more innovative and user-friendly decentralized gaming solutions. WOO will work closely with Blade Games to penetrate key markets, bringing groundbreaking gaming experiences to both Blade Games and WOO users."

Blade Games has quickly established itself as a pioneering force in the on-chain gaming sector, offering essential features that cater to the needs of developers and gamers. By integrating zkWASM technology, Blade Games ensures a seamless and secure environment for blockchain-based games. Their platform enhances gaming experiences through thriving DeFi applications and access to high-quality gaming solutions.

"Partnership with Woo Innovation Hub is a crucial step in Blade Games' vision of crafting Digital Reality by building the fully on-chain gaming ecosystem," said Blade Games Co-Founder 0xBrawler. "We are deeply impressed by Woo Innovation Hub's professional industry insights and warm community. They are an irreplaceable partner."

Contact Us: ecosystem@woo.network

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) with over $42B in cumulative trading volume and more than 250k monthly active users. It supports 11 blockchains and offers a diverse range of products, including earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi, WOO, can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

About Blade Games

Blade Games is an on-chain game studio and infrastructure provider, built around the WebAssembly and zkVM tech stack. Games built with its ZK game engine can run their game logic in a provable environment, and settle game results as ZKP on L2s. The backers include PTC Crypto, IOSG Ventures, Animoca Ventures, Mantle/Bybit and others.

Disclaimer

The content above is for informational sharing purposes only and does not constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation. Any investment decisions made based on this content are undertaken at the individual's own risk.

The collaboration between WOO Innovation Hub and Blade Games does not indicate in any way that WOO provides, or will provide financial service. WOO does NOT endorse, guarantee or provide advice for any products or services of its business partners. This cooperation shall in no event be interpreted as an assurance or guarantee for the listing of any tokens, whether presently existing or to be generated in the future, on WOO X or any associated exchange platforms, nor does it imply any commitment from WOO X to list any tokens on its platforms or others. The decision to list any tokens is governed by and subject to a series of separate criteria and procedures, independent of this cooperation or business partnership.

This cooperation is not an indication of guaranteed success or profitability for either WOOFi, WOO X or any of its business partners. All business risks related to the cooperation are borne by the respective parties involved.