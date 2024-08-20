Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fruit and vegetable seeds market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.62 billion in 2023 to $9.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to population growth, changing dietary patterns, globalization of agriculture, climate variability, and government policies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated
The fruit and vegetable seeds market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable agriculture practices, health and wellness trends, climate change adaptation, urbanization, and vertical farming.

Growth Driver Of The Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market
Rising demand for fresh fruits and vegetables will propel the growth of the fruit and vegetable seeds market going forward. Fresh fruits and vegetables are defined as fruits and vegetables that have not been preserved and have been picked o produced recently. Fruit and vegetable seeds contain the embryo from which fruits and vegetables are grown in fields and farms from which we get fresh fruits and vegetables. Therefore, the rising demand for fresh fruits and vegetables will increase the demand for fruit and vegetable seeds.

Major Players And Market Trends
Key players in the fruit and vegetable seeds market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, KWS SAAT SE & Co., Corteva Inc., Sakata Seed Corporation, Groupe Limagrain, Takii & Co Ltd.
Major companies operating in the fruit and vegetable seeds market are focusing on innovative platforms to drive revenues in their market. An innovative platform for training typically refers to a technologically advanced and modern system designed to deliver educational content, skill development, or learning experiences interactively and effectively.

Segments:
1) By Type: Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Lettuce, Melon, Carrot, Other Types
2) By Trait: Genetically Modified, Conventional
3) By Family Type: Solanaceae, Cucurbit, Leafy, Brassica, Root And Bulb, Other Families
4) By Form: Inorganic, Organic

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market
Europe was the largest region in the fruit and vegetable seeds market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global fruit and vegetable seeds market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the fruit and vegetable seeds market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Definition
Fruit and vegetable seeds can be defined as the grains of a plant that is used for sowing and it also means the fertilized and ripened ovule of a flowering plant that has an embryo and has the capability of producing a new plant. Fruit and vegetable seeds are used for removing various diseases, as they are rich in nutrients. Fruit and vegetable seeds refer to the grains of a plant that are grown in gardens or on truck farms. Fruit and vegetable seeds are great sources of fiber which are used as a rich nutritional food.

