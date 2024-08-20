Global Sheep and Goat Pox Vaccine Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Sheep And Goat Pox Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Sheep And Goat Pox Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sheep and goat pox vaccine market has shown consistent growth, expanding from $55.28 billion in 2023 to $57.79 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Despite challenges in the past, the market is projected to grow further, reaching $69.36 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.7%. This growth is driven by several factors including increased outbreaks of sheep and goat pox, government vaccination programs, and advancements in veterinary medicine.

Rising Demand for Livestock Products Drives Market Growth

The growing demand for livestock products is a key factor propelling the sheep and goat pox vaccine market. With income and population growth, urbanization, and increased health concerns contributing to a higher demand for livestock products, the market is set for steady growth. The importance of sheep and goat pox vaccines in preventing disease outbreaks and ensuring the health and productivity of livestock further supports this trend. For example, the UK Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs reported a notable increase in mutton and lamb production by 2.9% in February 2024, reflecting the rising demand for livestock products.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the sheep and goat pox vaccines market include Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Kemin Industries, Bimeda Biologicals, and MSD Animal Health. Companies are focusing on innovation to enhance vaccine efficacy and safety. For instance, Indian Immunologicals Ltd. launched Raksha Goat Pox in December 2021, a live attenuated vaccine aimed at controlling goat pox in India.

Trends Shaping the Market

Significant trends shaping the market include the development of multivalent and recombinant vaccines, increased focus on vaccine safety, and the rise of public-private partnerships. Technological advancements in vaccine production and digital tracking of vaccination programs are also noteworthy. The emergence of new vaccine technologies and increased funding for animal health research are expected to drive further growth in the market.

Segments

• By Type: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Other Types

• By Route of Administration: Injectable, Intranasal

• By Application: Sheep, Goat

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest market for sheep and goat pox vaccines in 2023 and is expected to continue its leadership in the coming years. The region's extensive livestock farming operations and advanced veterinary healthcare systems contribute to its dominant market position.

