Side View Camera System Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research company's Global Side View Camera System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The side view camera system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.92 million in 2023 to $3.57 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 85.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing regulatory mandates for vehicle safety, increasing consumer demand for enhanced driver assistance systems, increasing demined for electric and autonomous vehicles, rise in incidences of road accidents, shifts towards smart and connected vehicles in autonomous vehicles, and rise in consumer demand for enhanced vehicle visibility.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The side view camera system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $42.72 million in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 86%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing emphasis on vehicle safety regulations, rising demand for luxury and high-end vehicles, expansion of the electric and autonomous vehicle sectors, growing consumer preference for enhanced vehicle aesthetics and aerodynamics, and increasing awareness regarding the reduction of blind spots and road accidents.

Growth Driver Of The Side View Camera System Market

The increasing demand for vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the side-view camera system market going forward. Vehicles are increasing on roads due to population growth, urbanization, and economic development, leading to higher vehicle ownership and improved accessibility to transportation infrastructure. A side-view camera system helps vehicles on roads by providing drivers with enhanced visibility of their blind spots and improving safety during lane changes and parking maneuvers.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the side view camera system market include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis.

Major companies operating in the side view camera system market are advancing camera technology with speed assist systems in cameras to improve safety features and enhance object detection accuracy. A speed assist system in cameras detects and monitors vehicle speeds in real-time, providing alerts to drivers if they exceed speed limits or approach vehicles too fast.

Segments:

1) By Component: Camera, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Display, Other Components

2) By Technology: Infrared Camera, Thermal Camera, Digital Camera

3) By Mounting Location: Body Mounted, Door Mounted

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

5) By Application: Park Assist System, Driver Monitoring System, Blind Spot Detection, Night Vision System, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the side view camera system market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the side view camera system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Side View Camera System Market Definition

A side view camera system, often referred to as a blind spot camera or side assist camera, is an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) designed to enhance vehicle safety and driver awareness. These systems provide drivers with a visual representation of the areas adjacent to the vehicle, which are typically difficult to see using traditional side mirrors alone. The primary purpose of a side view camera system is to improve driving safety by reducing blind spots and providing a clearer, more comprehensive view of the vehicle's surroundings.

Side View Camera System Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Side View Camera System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on side view camera system market size, side view camera system market drivers and trends, side view camera system market major players, side view camera system competitors' revenues, side view camera system market positioning, and side view camera system market growth across geographies. The side view camera system market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

