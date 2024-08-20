ABN AMRO and nCino Partnership Driving Digital Transformation across Corporate Lending

Top 25 European bank implements nCino to support its transformation strategy

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, announced that ABN AMRO, one of the largest banks in the Netherlands, is live on nCino’s Cloud Banking Platform.



ABN AMRO selected nCino as a key technology platform to strengthen the Bank’s ambitions to be a personal bank in the digital age by supporting continuous innovation. ABN AMRO is utilizing nCino across its corporate lending operations, as well as for collateral management across all its lines of business. By implementing nCino, ABN AMRO is unlocking added business value through enhanced collateral management and consolidating multiple legacy systems into one platform, unifying its end-to-end lending process for both customers and employees. As a result of the successful project and go-live, nCino and ABN AMRO have extended their partnership.

Accenture helped to accelerate ABN AMRO’s digital transformation strategy by leveraging its global experience and regional expertise to support the roll out of the platform.



“We have selected nCino to take the bank forward in our strategy to provide clients with industry-leading lending products, to offer a digital experience, to strengthen the personal contact with our clients and to be compliant by design,” says Sumitra Moeller, Head of Financing Solutions at ABN AMRO.

Mel Jacobs, Head of IT Corporate Banking & Wealth Management at ABN AMRO, adds “Our partnership with nCino is instrumental for our lending transformation roadmap.”

"We are incredibly excited about our expanded partnership with ABN AMRO,” said Charlie McIver, Managing Director, EMEA at nCino. “ABN AMRO understands the value of a single platform and the data foundations needed to drive digital transformation for its large, ECB regulated business. This major milestone is the foundation for future growth and transformation, and we are excited to support the continued innovation, and further integrate our intelligent, data-driven solutions."



The nCino platform offers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions that optimize loan origination, credit analysis, collateral management and portfolio management, providing the transparency needed in a highly regulated industry.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.



