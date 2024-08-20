MANIFESTATION OF SENATOR CHRISTOPHER "BONG" GO ON THE PASSAGE OF SIX (6) LOCAL HOSPITAL BILLS DURING THE SENATE'S THIRD AND FINAL READING

19 AUGUST 2024

Mr. President, I also would like to thank all of our colleagues for their support for the measures upgrading and establishing new hospitals. Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga kasamahan natin dito sa Senado.

Sa inyo, Mr. President, sa ating Majority Floor Leader, at Minority Floor Leader, Senator Koko Pimentel, for their invaluable contributions in the crafting (of) these measures.

As mentioned in plenary last week, the Committee on Health and Demography will study proposals, specifically the DOH bed capacity rationalization bill, to streamline the process of approving these types of legislations. Gusto rin nating mapabilis ang pag-a-upgrade sa mga hospital, keeping in mind the budgetary implications this may incur.

As we aim to further improve our healthcare system, I also want to take the opportunity to reiterate the need for sufficient funding, to implement the programs and projects under the Universal Health Care Law. Ang dami pa pong pondo ng PhilHealth sa ngayon, kaya nga po nawawalis ng ating mga finance manager(s) ang pondo nila. At parati nating pinapaalala sa PhilHealth, dapat po ang pondo ng PhilHealth ay gamitin po sa health. Ang dami pong pondo ng PhilHealth na hindi nagagamit para mapataas pa ang benepisyo at ma-expand pa ang mga programa.

In line with this, the Committee on Health will conduct a hearing tomorrow to hear updates from PhilHealth, as well as updates on the payment of Health Emergency Allowance, among others.

Sinusuportahan din po natin ang Senate Bill 2620 ni Senator JV Ejercito, amending the UHC, ito pong pagbabawas po ng premium contribution. Kung maaari ibaba pa sa pinakamababa. Sabi nga ni Senate Minority Leader, na kung maaari 3% pa po. Ang dami pong pondo ng PhilHealth, gamitin niyo naman po ito sa mga pasyente natin, mga kababayang naghihingalo po, hanggang ngayon hindi pa makalabas sa hospital.

Again, Mr. President, dapat patuloy nating palakasin ang ating healthcare system, magdagdag ng mga kama at hospital, at palakasin ang serbisyo na maaaring maibigay ng ating mga pampublikong ospital.

Maraming salamat, Mr. President.