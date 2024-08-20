Ministers’ Awards for Women in Local Government announced

Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Talented women from councils across NSW have today been recognised for their outstanding achievements at the 2024 Ministers’ Awards for Women in Local Government.

The award recipients were announced during a ceremony at NSW Parliament House co-hosted by Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig and Minister for Women Jodie Harrison.

The prestigious awards, now in their 17th year, are held to highlight and celebrate women’s contribution and accomplishments in local government.

The winners of the 2024 Ministers’ Awards for Women in Local Government are:

Alternative Pathways Award – Metro

Alicia Lopez – Chief Information Officer (City of Newcastle Council)

Alternative Pathways Award – Regional/Rural

Ruth Hallett – Civil Engineer (MidCoast Council)

Young Achiever’s Award – Metro

Jazmin Webber – Apprentice Carpenter (City of Newcastle Council)

Young Achiever’s Award – Regional/Rural

Rylee Goodman – Governance Officer (Shoalhaven City Council)

Woman of Distinction Award – Metro

Brooke Endycott – Director Community Life (Burwood Council)

Woman of Distinction Award – Metro (Highly Commended)

Haley Vallone – Strategic Social Planner (Campbelltown City Council)

Woman of Distinction Award – Regional/Rural

Alex Waldron – Chief Executive Officer (Upper Lachlan Shire Council)

Elected Representative Award – Metro

Councillor Linda Downey (Canterbury-Bankstown Council)

Elected Representative Award – Regional/Rural

Councillor Sue Moore – Mayor (Singleton Council)

Employment Diversity Award – Metro

City of Canada Bay Council

Employment Diversity Award – Regional/Rural

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Champion of Change Award – Metro

Emily Scott – General Manager (Waverley Council)

Champion of Change Award – Metro

Greig Schuetrumpf – Director of City Assets (City of Canada Bay Council)

Champion of Change Award – Regional/Rural

Eloise Chaplain – Director of Infrastructure Delivery (Narrabri Shire Council)

Champion of Change Award – Regional/Rural

David Hughes – Director – Built and Natural Assets (Lake Macquarie City Council)

Councillor Lilliane Brady OAM Award

Councillor Linda Scott – Australian Local Government Association President (City of Sydney Council)

Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“These awards are a chance to recognise the invaluable contribution women make to councils across NSW every day and I’d like to congratulate all the winners for their hard work and dedication.

“With the local government elections just around the corner, the awards are a timely reminder of the important role women play in our councils and communities both as workers and elected officials.”

Minister for Women Jodie Harrison said:

“Congratulations to the finalists and winners of the Women in Local Government Awards. There are so many talented and remarkable women working and serving in local government and we want to encourage them to continue to strive for excellence in their careers as they achieve great outcomes for their communities.

“It’s vital that we have gender diversity at all levels of government to ensure we reflect the communities we serve. These awards are a way to highlight what’s possible and inspire the next generation of women into local government.”

For more information about the awards and categories go to: https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/our-minister/ministers-awards-for-women-in-local-government/

MEDIA: Clare Dowswell | Minister Hoenig | 0448 540 073 Michelle Lam | Minister Harrison | 0475 466 635