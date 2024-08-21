Lisinopril Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.26 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.4%

Lisinopril Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lisinopril market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.66 billion in 2023 to $1.76 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased accessibility, lifestyle shifts, increased screening programs, increased accessibility of generic lisinopril, and increased patient adherence.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The lisinopril market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, generic versions and cost-effectiveness, growing awareness and early diagnosis, growing demand for effective treatments, and aging population.

Growth Driver Of The Lisinopril Market

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the lisinopril market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) encompass a range of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases can be attributed to several factors, such as population growth and aging, risk factors, and lack of implementation of proven prevention and treatment strategies. Lisinopril helps manage cardiovascular diseases primarily through its ability to lower blood pressure and reduce the strain on the heart and kidneys. This inhibits the production of angiotensin II, facilitates the dilation of blood vessels, reduces blood volume, and protects organs from damage.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the lisinopril market include Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Vitaris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Segments:

1) By Brand: Zestoretic, Prinivil, Zestril, Other Brands

2) By Disease: Hypertension, Heart Failure, Heart Attack, Strokes, Diabetic Kidney Disease, Other Diseases

3) By Dosage: Tablet, Liquid, Other Dosages

4) By Population Type: Children, Adults

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the lisinopril market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the lisinopril market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Lisinopril Market Definition

Lisinopril is a medication classified as an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor. It functions by reducing specific chemicals that constrict blood vessels, promoting smoother blood flow and enhancing the heart's ability to pump blood effectively. Lisinopril is prescribed to adults for the treatment of congestive heart failure and to increase survival rates following a heart attack.

Lisinopril Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lisinopril Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lisinopril market size, lisinopril market drivers and trends, lisinopril market major players, lisinopril competitors' revenues, lisinopril market positioning, and lisinopril market growth across geographies. The lisinopril market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

