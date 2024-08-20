Strategic Analysis Of The Global QR Code Channel for Mobile Marketing Market 2024 – 2033

QR Code Channel For Mobile Marketing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global QR code channel for mobile marketing market has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding from $36.03 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $48.18 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.8%. This impressive growth is driven by the increased use of mobile applications, the rising popularity of mobile marketing, greater digitalization, and improved accessibility of internet services, along with higher conversion rates and diverse marketing offerings.

Increasing Smartphone Usage Fuels Market Expansion

The QR code channel for mobile marketing market is poised for continued exponential growth, projected to reach $155.46 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 34.0%. A key driver behind this growth is the rising use of smartphones, which enhances the efficacy of QR codes in mobile marketing. Smartphones, offering advanced features and high-speed internet connectivity, enable marketers to deliver targeted content, promotions, and transactions directly to users, boosting engagement and conversions. For example, by 2027, it is projected that over 94% of Japan's population will be smartphone users, highlighting the significant role of mobile devices in marketing strategies.

Key Players and Technological Innovations

Major companies in the QR code channel for mobile marketing market, including Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., are actively developing advanced solutions to stay competitive. Innovations such as next-generation conversational AI platforms are at the forefront of this effort. For instance, in May 2024, Verses AI Inc. launched a QR code capability for its Verse Capture platform, enabling users to engage in AI-powered conversations directly through QR code scans. This technology aids in capturing customer information and analyzing campaign success, reflecting the industry's push towards integrating cutting-edge technologies.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends driving the QR code channel for mobile marketing include advancements in technology, innovations in design, and developments in QR code security and payment solutions. The market is also seeing increased integration of AI and cross-channel marketing innovations, which are expected to further enhance the effectiveness of QR codes in engaging consumers and driving marketing success.

Segments:

• By Component: Services, Platform

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

• By Vertical: Retail and E-Commerce, Travel and Logistics, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecom and Information Technology, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest market for QR code channels in mobile marketing, driven by advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption rates. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by rapid digitalization and increasing smartphone penetration.

QR Code Channel For Mobile Marketing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The QR Code Channel For Mobile Marketing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on QR code channel for mobile marketing market size, QR code channel for mobile marketing market drivers and trends, QR code channel for mobile marketing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The QR code channel for mobile marketing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

