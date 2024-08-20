Submit Release
Agriculture Recovery Centers to Open in O’Brien and Woodbury Counties

State, federal and local agencies, together with farming industry groups, will be hosting the following single-day Agriculture Recovery Centers in O’Brien and Woodbury counties to help Iowans recover from the flooding and storm damage.

The first one will be held on Thursday, August 22 from noon to 8 p.m. at:

Woodbury County

Correctionville Community Center

312 Driftwood St.

Correctionville, IA 51016

 

The second one will be held on Tuesday, August 27 from noon to 8 p.m. at:

O’Brien County

Sheldon Community Service Center

416 9th St., 3rd Floor

Sheldon, IA 51201

 

Download the FEMA Iowa Disaster Agriculture Resource Guide here.

State of Iowa Agriculture Resources Website https://www.iowa.gov/resources-0/agricultural-resources

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. 

