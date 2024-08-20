Agriculture Recovery Centers to Open in O’Brien and Woodbury Counties
State, federal and local agencies, together with farming industry groups, will be hosting the following single-day Agriculture Recovery Centers in O’Brien and Woodbury counties to help Iowans recover from the flooding and storm damage.
The first one will be held on Thursday, August 22 from noon to 8 p.m. at:
Woodbury County
Correctionville Community Center
312 Driftwood St.
Correctionville, IA 51016
The second one will be held on Tuesday, August 27 from noon to 8 p.m. at:
O’Brien County
Sheldon Community Service Center
416 9th St., 3rd Floor
Sheldon, IA 51201
Download the FEMA Iowa Disaster Agriculture Resource Guide here.
State of Iowa Agriculture Resources Website https://www.iowa.gov/resources-0/agricultural-resources
