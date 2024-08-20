Dr. Vigna and the Vigna Law Group Launch: Therapeutic Cooling/Birth Injury Help Desk

Dr. Greg Vigna

"The Mother’s Guide to Birth Injury" provides essential recovery and legal advice for families affected by birth injuries

This book is a resource for those with loved ones who have suffered complications from hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, shoulder dystocia, prematurity, spina bifida, and brachial plexus injuries.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 15, 2024, the Vigna Law Group launched the Therapeutic Cooling/Birth Injury Help Desk. This website includes the web version of The Mother’s Guide to Birth Injury, available for families.

“The Mother’s Guide to Birth Injury, was written by physicians, birth injury attorneys, and a Life Care Planner who is an expert in cerebral palsy, spina bifida, and birth injuries. This is a resource for families as they go down the path to recovery. We are here to help," states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Vigna Law Group.

Click here to read: The Mother’s Guide to Birth Injury

Dr. Greg Vigna, national malpractice and pharmaceutical injury attorney, “We believe this book is a comprehensive resource for those who have had loved ones that have suffered complications from hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, shoulder dystocia, prematurity, spina bifida, and brachial plexus injuries, as well as other birth injuries to the child or mother.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Ben Martin, Esq., is the leader of my team and is a national birth injury attorney and his team of trial attorneys leverages in-house physician experts to allow for effective litigation strategy for the most effective representation. I believe the Vigna Law Group provides the answers to the tough legal questions for families who have loved ones who have suffered serious injuries.”

Dr. Vigna explains, “Our case reviews are provided by lawyers and physicians, and I provide the initial client intakes on every prospective client. I have managed hundreds of children with birth injuries including cerebral palsy, spina bifida, shoulder dystocia, and brachial plexus injuries as a now-retired, physician in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Following my initial assessment, a physician trained in Obstetrics and Gynecology will be brought in to evaluate the potential hospital and physician liability that caused the harm. From there, we will review the medical records and get to work.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical negligence and is a birth injury attorney. Ben Martin Law Group is a national pharmaceutical injury law firm and birth injury lawyer in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country.