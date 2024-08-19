New long-term care beds coming to Chilliwack

CANADA, August 19 - Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care –

“Long-term care homes are a place where seniors can live with comfort and dignity and a place they can call home. That is why our government continues to work to create more long-term spaces where seniors can get the care and supports they need. This new home adds more beds and increase privacy for residents, while adding social spaces and activities that promote well-being and a sense of community.”

Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack –

“It’s such fantastic news that Chilliwack will have a bigger and improved long-term care home, thanks to our government’s investment. The new, publicly funded care home will be able to better support our seniors so they can age in care close to their family and loved ones. It will more than double the number of beds of the previous care home and will offer more care options for people in the community.”

Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent –

“This new long-term care home will make a meaningful difference for seniors living in Chilliwack and the surrounding areas. It will not only support seniors to live in a community setting while receiving high-quality care, but it will also offer seniors living at home another option to receive care through the adult day program, which will benefit caregivers as well.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health –

“We are pleased to be opening this new long-term care community in Chilliwack, an example of our commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors. Here, residents will thrive in a supportive and nurturing environment, staying active and engaged in a place they can call home. Our dedicated teams are excited to welcome everyone to these modern, comfortable households, where they are equipped with the best tools to deliver exceptional care every day.”

Sylvia Pranger, chair, Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District (FVRHD) –

“Providing additional long-term care beds in Chilliwack has been a top priority of the FVRHD for many years. It is inspiring to see a project that will benefit so many move forward. This project also shows the necessity of valuable partnerships with Fraser Health and the Province.”

Ruth Haggerty, family member of Bradley Centre resident –

“The Bradley Centre long-term care home has been invaluable for my family, providing exceptional care and peace of mind knowing my mother is well cared for. The new facility will further enhance residents’ quality of life with more privacy, green spaces and quiet rooms for meaningful family conversations. This expansion means more families in our community will have access to the same level of care, easing the concerns we all face as we support our aging loved ones.”