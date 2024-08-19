Kansas Supreme Court appoints five to Municipal Court Clerks Education ...
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed five to the Municipal Court Clerks Education Committee.
Newly appointed members will serve through June 30, 2027. They are:
-
Lisa Garcia, court clerk supervisor, Lenexa
-
Jennifer Holmes, court administrator, Manhattan
-
Kelly Daniels, court clerk, Erie
Appointed to complete unexpired terms are:
-
Jessica Masterson, court clerk, Oakley, through June 30, 2025
-
Stephanie Cole, court clerk, Augusta, through June 30, 2026
Lana Goetz is appointed as the nonvoting representative of the Office of Judicial Administration.
The committee recommends and organizes education and training programs for municipal court clerks and reviews and updates the Municipal Court Clerks Manual.
Members include court clerks or administrators, a representative of the Office of Judicial Administration, and the president and past president of the Kansas Association for Court Management.