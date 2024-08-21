AVATAR Managed Services Earns No. 63 on the 2024 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

Houston Managed IT Services Houston Managed service provider Houston managed cybersecurity services

CRN® Spotlights the Top IT Channel Providers for Outstanding Performance and Growth

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVATAR Managed Services is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named AVATAR to the No. 63 spot on CRN’s 2024 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing and strongest-performing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants.Solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved significant sales growth over the previous two years—with business acceleration driven by forward-thinking strategies and expert technology knowledge.A recent update on social media states: "We are thrilled to share that AVATAR Managed Services has achieved an impressive growth rate of over 87% from 2021 to 2023 and has been recognized in this year’s CRN Fast Growth 150 list! This accolade underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional service to both our existing and new clients."“Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results."About AVATAR Managed ServicesAVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier Houston Managed Service Providers in Texas, provides IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup, and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, a rapid response Houston IT Helpdesk, a holistic view of Houston Managed IT services , and Houston cybersecurity compliance . AVATAR’s staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are updated. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.

