Hesai Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Quarterly net revenues were RMB458.9 million (US$63.1 million)1

Quarterly lidar shipments were 86,526 units

SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Operational Highlights

Three months

ended

June 30, 2024 Six months

ended

June 30, 2024 ADAS lidar shipments 80,773 133,235 Autonomous Mobility lidar shipments 5,753 12,392 Total lidar shipments 86,526 145,627

Management Remarks

Yifan “David” Li, Hesai’s Co-Founder and CEO, commented, “We are delighted to deliver a solid second quarter performance, highlighted by quarterly revenues of RMB458.9 million (US$63.1 million), reaching the high end of our guidance. Total lidar shipments rose 66.1% year-over-year to 86,526 units and blended gross margin remained robust at 45.1%, driven by effective cost management, our flywheel approach to cost and scale optimization, and additional service revenue contributions during the quarter. We are not aware of any other player in the global lidar industry that matches our financial strength while operating on such a massive delivery scale. Our quarterly net loss narrowed significantly by 32.6% quarter-over-quarter to RMB72.1 million (US$9.9 million).

“We are thrilled to announce that Hesai has been recognized as the No. 1 automotive lidar company by market share for the third consecutive year by Yole Intelligence. This prestigious recognition fuels our ambition to achieve even greater success in our AM and ADAS businesses. As a global lidar leader, we are playing a pivotal role in the explosive growth and large-scale commercialization of China’s robotaxi market, evidenced by our selection as the exclusive long-range lidar supplier by all Top 5 robotaxi companies in China, including Baidu’s Apollo Go. Furthermore, our strategic approach of offering both ‘ultimate performance’ and ‘ultimate value-to-cost’ products is generating a robust ADAS order pipeline for 2025 and 2026, with millions of units expected to be shipped domestically and overseas based on customer demand forecasts. Notably, our landmark worldwide shipping programs with a leading automotive OEM are progressing to the delivery of B-samples, placing us well ahead of the competition globally,” added Dr. Li. “Our confidence in our future growth potential has never been higher, driven by strong momentum in the robotaxi and ADAS markets, regulatory developments and consumers’ increasing prioritization of safety. The lidar market in China has reached an exciting inflection point much earlier than expected, with a 22% adoption rate among EVs priced above RMB150,000 as of June. With our versatile product offerings and best-in-class manufacturing scalability, we are perfectly positioned to seize both domestic and international growth opportunities during this dynamic market capture phase.

“Last but not least, we published our inaugural ESG Report this quarter, outlining our ongoing sustainable development efforts and accomplishments in ESG across our business operations. Looking forward, we remain committed to driving innovation and will continue to align our business goals with ESG best practices, creating long-term value for our stakeholders and our society,” Dr. Li concluded.

Business Updates : Global : Secured design wins with four prominent global OEMs, including three leading global OEMs’ joint ventures in China (two North American and one European automotive companies). In addition, the Company was selected by a leading global automotive OEM for its worldwide shipping programs, which are progressing toward the delivery of B-samples. Awarded new POC programs with two leading global OEMs from Europe, including a prestigious sports car brand, to test Hesai’s next-generation high-performance long-range and short-range lidars. Domestic : Selected as the exclusive long-range lidar supplier by all of the Top 5 robotaxi companies in China for their autonomous vehicles, including Baidu’s Apollo Go. Secured a series of new design wins for models set to launch starting in 2025 including a flagship model from a top-selling EV maker new to the Company’s client roster, as well as multiple new models and facelifts from existing customers who are among the largest EV shippers in China. Among these new design wins, a leading EV maker in China has already signed agreements with the Company to exclusively adopt Hesai’s next-generation L3 ultra-high-performance lidar for all of their new models scheduled for release in 2025. Hesai has secured ADAS design wins with 19 OEMs globally across over 70 vehicle models.





ESG: Hesai released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report detailing the Company’s 2023 ESG strategy and achievements, as well as its progress toward its longstanding ESG goals for sustainable development. To view the full 2023 ESG Report, please visit the ESG section of Hesai’s Investor Relations website.



Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024

(in RMB millions, except for per ordinary share data and percentage)

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change Net revenues 458.9 440.3 4.2% Gross margin 45.1% 29.8% Loss from operations (95.8) (113.5) -15.6% Non-GAAP2 loss from operations (67.3) (79.8) -15.7% Net loss (72.1) (74.4) -3.1% Non-GAAP net loss (43.6) (40.6) 7.4% Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company (72.1) (74.4) -3.1% Net loss per ordinary share-basic and diluted (0.56) (0.59) -5.1% Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share – basic and diluted (0.34) (0.32) 6.3%

Net revenues were RMB458.9 million (US$63.1 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 4.2% from RMB440.3 million for the same period of 2023. Product revenues were RMB408.7 million (US$56.2 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 5.7% from RMB386.8 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to increased revenues from sales of ADAS lidar products due to robust demand in China, partially offset by decreased revenues from the autonomous driving business. Service revenues were RMB50.2 million (US$6.9 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 6.2% from RMB53.5 million for the same period of 2023.

were RMB458.9 million (US$63.1 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 4.2% from RMB440.3 million for the same period of 2023. Product revenues were RMB408.7 million (US$56.2 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 5.7% from RMB386.8 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to increased revenues from sales of ADAS lidar products due to robust demand in China, partially offset by decreased revenues from the autonomous driving business. Service revenues were RMB50.2 million (US$6.9 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 6.2% from RMB53.5 million for the same period of 2023. Cost of revenues was RMB252.0 million (US$34.7 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 18.5% from RMB309.2 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was due to effective cost and scale optimization.



was RMB252.0 million (US$34.7 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 18.5% from RMB309.2 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was due to effective cost and scale optimization. Gross margin was 45.1% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 29.8% for the same period of 2023.



was 45.1% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 29.8% for the same period of 2023. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB55.7 million (US$7.7 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 107.1% from RMB26.9 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased payroll expenses and share-based expenses of RMB18.0 million (US$2.5 million) attributable to an expanded sales and marketing team, and increased marketing expenses of RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million).



were RMB55.7 million (US$7.7 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 107.1% from RMB26.9 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased payroll expenses and share-based expenses of RMB18.0 million (US$2.5 million) attributable to an expanded sales and marketing team, and increased marketing expenses of RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million). General and administrative expenses were RMB66.1 million (US$9.1 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB56.7 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by an increase in professional service expenses of RMB10.7 million (US$1.5 million).



were RMB66.1 million (US$9.1 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB56.7 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by an increase in professional service expenses of RMB10.7 million (US$1.5 million). Research and development expenses were RMB198.6 million (US$27.3 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from RMB161.0 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to increased payroll expenses of RMB11.1 million (US$1.5 million) attributable to increased headcount for research and development, and increased depreciation expenses amounting to RMB13.0 million (US$1.8 million).



were RMB198.6 million (US$27.3 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from RMB161.0 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to increased payroll expenses of RMB11.1 million (US$1.5 million) attributable to increased headcount for research and development, and increased depreciation expenses amounting to RMB13.0 million (US$1.8 million). Loss from operations was RMB95.8 million (US$13.2 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 15.6% from RMB113.5 million for the same period of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB67.3 million (US$9.3 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB79.8 million for the same period of 2023.



was RMB95.8 million (US$13.2 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 15.6% from RMB113.5 million for the same period of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB67.3 million (US$9.3 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB79.8 million for the same period of 2023. Net loss was RMB72.1 million (US$9.9 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB74.4 million for the same period of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss was RMB43.6 million (US$6.0 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB40.6 million for the same period of 2023.



was RMB72.1 million (US$9.9 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB74.4 million for the same period of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss was RMB43.6 million (US$6.0 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB40.6 million for the same period of 2023. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB72.1 million (US$9.9 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB74.4 million for the same period of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB43.6 million (US$6.0 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB40.6 million for the same period of 2023.



was RMB72.1 million (US$9.9 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB74.4 million for the same period of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB43.6 million (US$6.0 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB40.6 million for the same period of 2023. Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.56 (US$0.08) for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.34 (US$0.05) for the second quarter of 2024.

were both RMB0.56 (US$0.08) for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.34 (US$0.05) for the second quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB2,752.9 million (US$378.8 million) as of June 30, 2024, compared with RMB2,829.9 million as of March 31, 2024.



Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB450 million (US$61.9 million) and RMB500 million (US$68.8 million), representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 1.0% to 12.2%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

HESAI GROUP



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data and otherwise noted) As of

December 31,

2023 June 30,

2024

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,554,583 2,240,631 308,321 Restricted cash 3,541 3,563 490 Short-term investments 1,586,005 508,713 70,001 Notes receivables - 4,250 585 Accounts receivable, net 524,818 699,876 96,306 Contract assets 19,688 19,688 2,709 Amounts due from related parties 5,015 5,027 692 Inventories 495,877 671,016 92,335 Prepayments and other current assets 208,082 239,482 32,954 Total current assets 4,397,609 4,392,246 604,393 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 871,611 898,146 123,589 Long-term investments 31,811 31,792 4,375 Intangible assets, net 78,730 75,543 10,395 Land-use rights, net 40,743 40,311 5,547 Right-of-use assets 151,871 126,217 17,368 Other non-current assets 90,168 95,500 13,141 Total non-current assets 1,264,934 1,267,509 174,415 TOTAL ASSETS 5,662,543 5,659,755 778,808 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 111,682 168,263 23,154 Notes payable 7,255 28,179 3,878 Accounts payable 269,439 360,860 49,656 Contract liabilities 79,925 44,434 6,114 Amounts due to related parties 340,051 341,778 47,030 Accrued warranty liability 28,425 33,527 4,613 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 498,324 411,763 56,660 Total current liabilities 1,335,101 1,388,804 191,105 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities 119,413 109,586 15,080 Long-term borrowings 285,898 334,293 46,000 Other non-current liabilities 59,813 54,374 7,482 Total non-current liabilities 465,124 498,253 68,562 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,800,225 1,887,057 259,667 Shareholders’ Equity Class A Ordinary shares 19 19 3 Class B Ordinary shares 67 69 9 Additional paid-in capital 7,423,862 7,507,203 1,033,026 Subscription receivables (292,721 ) (292,721 ) (40,280 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 38,440 44,461 6,118 Accumulated deficit (3,307,349 ) (3,486,333 ) (479,735 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 3,862,318 3,772,698 519,141 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 5,662,543 5,659,755 778,808





HESAI GROUP



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data and otherwise noted) Three months ended June 30,

2023 2024

RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 440,313 458,862 63,142 Cost of revenues (309,161 ) (252,036 ) (34,682 ) Gross profit 131,152 206,826 28,460 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (26,926 ) (55,745 ) (7,671 ) General and administrative expenses (56,695 ) (66,146 ) (9,102 ) Research and development expenses (161,001 ) (198,609 ) (27,329 ) Other operating income, net (38 ) 17,898 2,463 Total operating expenses (244,660 ) (302,602 ) (41,639 ) Loss from operations (113,508 ) (95,776 ) (13,179 ) Interest income 23,991 23,597 3,247 Interest expenses (609 ) (3,334 ) (459 ) Foreign exchange income, net 15,512 3,545 488 Other loss, net 225 283 39 Net loss before income tax and share of loss in equity method investments (74,389 ) (71,685 ) (9,864 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) 18 (367 ) (51 ) Share of loss in equity method investment (12 ) (7 ) (1 ) Net loss (74,383 ) (72,059 ) (9,916 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company (74,383 ) (72,059 ) (9,916 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.59 ) (0.56 ) (0.08 ) Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net loss per share: Basic and diluted 125,659,711 129,079,779 129,079,779 Net loss (74,383 ) (72,059 ) (9,916 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments 55,489 2,933 404 Comprehensive loss (18,894 ) (69,126 ) (9,512 )





HESAI GROUP



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data and otherwise noted) Six months ended June 30,

2023 2024

RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 870,243 817,982 112,558 Cost of revenues (576,465 ) (471,934 ) (64,940 ) Gross profit 293,778 346,048 47,618 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (62,289 ) (97,709 ) (13,445 ) General and administrative expenses (106,239 ) (134,913 ) (18,565 ) Research and development expenses (369,497 ) (393,011 ) (54,080 ) Other operating income, net 2,733 45,354 6,241 Total operating expenses (535,292 ) (580,279 ) (79,849 ) Loss from operations (241,514 ) (234,231 ) (32,231 ) Interest income 39,664 56,392 7,760 Interest expenses (609 ) (5,620 ) (773 ) Foreign exchange income, net 9,097 5,038 693 Other loss, net 58 71 10 Net loss before income tax and share of loss in equity method investments (193,304 ) (178,350 ) (24,541 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) 35 (615 ) (85 ) Share of loss in equity method investment (23 ) (19 ) (3 ) Net loss (193,292 ) (178,984 ) (24,629 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company (193,292 ) (178,984 ) (24,629 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted (1.57 ) (1.40 ) (0.19 ) Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net loss per share: Basic and diluted 123,442,302 128,208,174 128,208,174 Net loss (193,292 ) (178,984 ) (24,629 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments 68,437 6,021 829 Comprehensive loss (124,855 ) (172,963 ) (23,800 )





HESAI GROUP



UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data and otherwise noted) For the three months ended June 30,

2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ Loss from operations (113,508 ) (95,776 ) (13,179 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 33,756 28,505 3,922 Non-GAAP loss from operations (79,752 ) (67,271 ) (9,257 ) Net loss (74,383 ) (72,059 ) (9,916 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 33,756 28,505 3,922 Non-GAAP net loss (40,627 ) (43,554 ) (5,994 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company (74,383 ) (72,059 ) (9,916 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 33,756 28,505 3,922 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company (40,627 ) (43,554 ) (5,994 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.59 ) (0.56 ) (0.08 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses per ordinary share 0.27 0.22 0.03 Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share – basic and diluted (0.32 ) (0.34 ) (0.05 )



