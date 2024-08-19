DIH Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

NORWELL, Mass., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIH Holding US, Inc. ("DIH")(NASDAQ:DHAI), a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation, which incorporate visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $16.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, representing growth of 24% over the prior year period

Device revenue of $12.3 million and service revenue of $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, representing growth of 18% and 49%, respectively over the prior year period

Revenue growth in both Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas of 54% over the prior year period

Gross Margin of 53.5%, representing a 12 percentage point improvement over the prior year period

Net loss of $0.6 million, representing improvement of $2.3 million over the prior year period

DIH reiterates its expected full year 2025 revenue range of $74 million to $77 million, representing growth of approximately 15% to 20% over the full year 2024

“We are very pleased with the Company’s performance in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025, showing significant progress over the same quarter last year,” said Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO of DIH. “I am excited that two of our major strategic markets, EMEA and the Americas, each achieved growth of 54% and that recurring service revenue grew by 49%. Our team has increased account penetration and enhanced productivity through workflow efficiencies, as reflected in the significant improvements in both gross margin and net income. We will continue to enrich our product solution offerings throughout the year and I remain excited about the significant growth opportunities ahead of us.”

Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $3.1 million, or 24.1%, to $16.2 million from $13.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The overall increase was primarily due to an increase in devices sold of $1.8 million, or 17.6% year over year. The increase in devices revenue was primarily driven by higher sales volume in EMEA. Services revenue represented an increase of $1.2 million, up 49.1% compared to the prior period. Other revenues were consistent compared to the prior period. Total revenue in EMEA and the Americas increased by $3.6 million and $1.6 million, respectively, to $10.2 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $6.6 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in sales in Asia.

The impact due to foreign currency translation resulted in a decrease of approximately $0.1 million in revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Gross profit for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $8.7 million, an increase of 60.6% compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven by an increase of $3.1 million in sales primarily in the EMEA region. Cost of sales was improved as compared to June 30, 2023, and was driven in part by a provision adjustment in the prior year that was not recurring in the current period.

Selling, general and administrative expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $2.8 million, or 48.2%, to $8.7 million from $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was driven by a $0.7 million increase in professional service costs related to audit, legal and other professional services along with an investment in finance capacity to support public company reporting obligations. Additionally, the increase included a $0.7 million increase in performance-based compensation and a $0.9 million increase in overhead expenses supporting the current growth. In addition, the Company implemented new guidance for the provision of credit losses during the three months ended June 30, 2023 The adjustment during the prior period reduced reserves on receivables in the prior year and, generated a benefit to the Company in the prior year that is not recurring as of the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Research and development costs for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $0.2 million, or 14.3%, to $1.6 million from $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.2 million increase in personnel expenses related to increased employee compensation.

Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2024 totaled $2.7 million.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company continues to expect gross revenue for fiscal year 2025 to range between $74 million and $77 million, representing approximately 15%-20% growth over fiscal year 2024.

About DIH Holding US, Inc.

DIH stands for the vision to “Deliver Inspiration & Health” to improve the daily lives of millions of people with disabilities and functional impairments through providing devices and solutions enabling intensive rehabilitation. DIH is a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation, which incorporate visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions. Built through the mergers of global-leading niche technology providers, DIH is a transformative rehabilitation solutions provider and consolidator of a largely fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain statements which are not historical facts, which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include certain statements made with respect to the business combination, the services offered by DIH and the markets in which it operates, and DIH’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions provided for illustrative purposes only, and projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political and business conditions; the ability of DIH to achieve its projected revenue, the failure of DIH realize the anticipated benefits of the recently-completed business combination and access to sources of additional debt or equity capital if needed. While DIH may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, DIH specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

Greg Chodaczek

332-895-3230

Investor.relations@dih.com

DIH HOLDING US, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) As of June 30, 2024 As of March 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,749 $ 3,225 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $631 and $667, respectively 5,690 5,197 Inventories, net 9,014 7,830 Due from related party 5,728 5,688 Other current assets 6,194 5,116 Total current assets 29,375 27,056 Property, and equipment, net 664 530 Capitalized software, net 2,052 2,131 Other intangible assets, net 380 380 Operating lease, right-of-use assets, net 4,388 4,466 Other tax assets 417 267 Other assets 933 905 Total assets $ 38,209 $ 35,735 Liabilities and Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,368 $ 4,305 Employee compensation 3,991 2,664 Due to related party 9,790 10,192 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,350 5,211 Manufacturing warranty obligation 549 513 Current portion of long-term operating lease 1,509 1,572 Current maturities of convertible debt 1,461 — Advance payments from customers 9,272 10,562 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,950 9,935 Total current liabilities 48,240 44,954 Convertible debt, net of current maturities 1,177 — Notes payable - related party 10,722 11,457 Non-current deferred revenues 4,747 4,670 Long-term operating lease 2,925 2,917 Deferred tax liabilities 89 112 Other non-current liabilities 4,304 4,171 Total liabilities $ 72,204 $ 68,281 Commitments and contingencies Deficit: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 34,544,935 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 3 3 Additional paid-in-capital 3,685 2,613 Accumulated deficit (35,826 ) (35,212 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,857 ) 50 Total deficit $ (33,995 ) $ (32,546 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 38,209 $ 35,735





DIH HOLDING US, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 16,187 $ 13,045 Cost of sales 7,521 7,648 Gross profit 8,666 5,397 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expense 8,676 5,837 Research and development 1,644 1,438 Total operating expenses 10,320 7,275 Operating loss (1,654 ) (1,878 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense) (135 ) (120 ) Other income (expense), net 1,898 (689 ) Total other income (expense) 1,763 (809 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 109 (2,687 ) Income tax expense 723 226 Net loss $ (614 ) $ (2,913 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 34,545 25,000





DIH HOLDING US, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (614 ) $ (2,913 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 and $0 (1,388 ) 841 Pension liability adjustments, net of tax of $0 and $0 (291 ) (420 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (1,679 ) 421 Comprehensive loss $ (2,293 ) $ (2,492 )





DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIT)

(in thousands, unaudited) Common Stock Shares(1) Amount Additional Paid-In Capital Accumulated Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total Equity (Deficit) Balance, March 31, 2023 25,000,000 $ 2 $ (1,898 ) $ (26,769 ) $ (289 ) $ (28,954 ) Net loss — — — (2,913 ) — (2,913 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax — — — — 421 421 Balance, June 30, 2023 25,000,000 $ 2 $ (1,898 ) $ (29,682 ) $ 132 $ (31,446 ) Shares Amount Additional Paid-In Capital Accumulated Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total Equity (Deficit) Balance, March 31, 2024 34,544,935 $ 3 $ 2,613 $ (35,212 ) $ 50 $ (32,546 ) Net loss — — — (614 ) — (614 ) Transaction relates to reverse recapitalization — — 710 — — 710 Issuance of warrants — — 362 — — 362 Other comprehensive income, net of tax — — — — (1,907 ) (1,907 ) Balance, June 30, 2024 34,544,935 $ 3 $ 3,685 $ (35,826 ) $ (1,857 ) $ (33,995 )



