Medallion Financial Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today it will participate in the upcoming Investor Summit 2024 Conference.

Investor Summit 2024 Conference

  • The Conference will take place virtually  
  • MFIN management will participate in a presentation on Tuesday, August 20 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. ET
  • The webcast can be found at - MFIN Presentation Link – Please allow time to formally register for the conference after clicking the link
  • MFIN management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Medallion Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@medallion.com and (212) 328-2176.

Investor Outreach

To increase relations with institutional investors and family offices, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts outside of conferences and earnings. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact investorrelations@medallion.com or (212) 328-2176.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com


