Universal Security Instruments Reports First-Quarter Results

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.



The Company reported sales of $4,598,516 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, versus $6,698,771 for the comparable period of last year. The Company reported a net loss of $442,206 or $(0.19) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $165,130, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

Harvey Grossblatt - President and CEO said: “Sales were lower due to supply chain delays in obtaining components for the Company’s security products, and gross margins were reduced in the June quarter by higher ocean freight and component costs.”

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 55-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com .

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Sales $ 4,598,516 $ 6,698,771 Net (Loss) Income:

(442,206 ) 165,130

Net (Loss) Income per share – basic and diluted (0.19 ) 0.07 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)