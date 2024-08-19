Prestigious Brazilian school Escola Móbile is joining the global Nord Anglia Education network of schools

Escola Móbile is considered one of the top 10 private schools in Brazil



Nord Anglia Education’s third school in Brazil

‘With Nord Anglia, we will further enrich the experience we offer our students’, says school’s Founder and Director General Maria Helena Bresser

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education announced today that Escola Móbile in São Paulo, Brazil has entered into an agreement to join its global network of schools. The agreement is set to be finalised based on customary contractual procedures.

Founded in 1975, Escola Móbile is a national and bilingual day school and considered both a leading school in São Paulo and one of the top 10 schools in Brazil. It is the second largest private school in São Paulo, teaching 3,700 students from 2 to 18 years old.

Escola Móbile is set to be the third school in Brazil, alongside The British College of Brazil and Avenues São Paulo, to join Nord Anglia's global network of schools, which currently includes 87 schools in 33 countries worldwide. Maria Helena Bresser, Móbile's founder, and Daniel Bresser remain in their positions as partners and General Directors.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: “Escola Móbile is an outstanding school with a heritage based on high-quality teaching and learning. We look forward to welcoming Móbile into the Nord Anglia family of schools, where their students and colleagues will benefit from all the new global opportunities we offer inside and outside the classroom.”

Maria Helena Bresser, Founder, Partner and General Director of Escola Móbile, said: “Our goal has always been to prepare students for a world without borders. With Nord Anglia, we will further enrich the experience we offer our students. We will continue with a unique and original pedagogical proposal; a diverse and constantly developing curriculum; genuine attention to the individuality of children and adolescents; a new and exceptional range of global opportunities; and, as always, a team of educators passionate about the immense responsibility of introducing the world to a learner.”

One of Brazil’s leading private schools

Escola Móbile’s reputation has made it one of the most desirable schools in Brazil following the national curriculum. The school educates children through a traditional Brazilian curriculum from Pre-K at 2 years old through to graduation in 12th Grade at 18 years old. A bilingual programme is also available from Pre-K at 4 years old to 9th Grade teaching in Portuguese and English.

Escola Móbile has a long-standing track-record for academic excellence. In 2023, it was ranked amongst the top 10 schools for academics according to the ENEM, Brazil’s National High School Exams, and has come first in São Paulo for 11 consecutive years in the exam (for schools with 100+ students). According to PISA-S (Pisa for Schools), students obtained outstanding results in Reading, Mathematics and Science when compared to the averages of 500+ Brazilian schools and 10,000+ schools from OECD member countries.

The school’s students attend prestigious Brazilian universities including Universidade de São Paulo, Universidade Estadual de Campinas (UNICAMP), Fundação Getulio Vargas, and Insper. Equally impressive are the overseas universities its graduates attend, including Stanford University, Duke University, Northwestern University, Georgia Tech, UCLA, the University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, The British Columbia Institute of Technology, and more.

Benefits for Escola Móbile’s students and teachers

As part of Nord Anglia, Móbile’s teaching and learning will be enhanced through access to Nord Anglia’s global collaborations with renowned institutions such as UNICEF, The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and IMG Academy, which will provide Móbile’s students and teachers with transformative learning experiences.

Móbile’s students will be able to connect and collaborate with thousands of peers globally through Nord Anglia’s online Global Campus learning platform. Exclusive experiences around the world also include global expeditions to Tanzania and Les Martinets in Switzerland, as well as high-quality regional sporting and performing arts events.

Benefits for Móbile’s 700 teachers and colleagues include becoming part of Nord Anglia’s ‘lifelong learner’ community of more than 16,000 Nord Anglia teachers and support colleagues, with opportunities to collaborate and share best practice globally. Access to Nord Anglia University will support their professional development through hundreds of courses, as will the many other unique professional learning opportunities like the Executive Master’s Degree in International Education from King’s College London, only available for Nord Anglia colleagues.

