TN AG Wins at SCOTUS Regarding Title IX

Friday, August 16, 2024 | 06:05pm

NASHVILLE – Today, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti issued a statement after the U.S. Supreme Court held that the entirety of the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX rule should not take effect while Tennessee’s case proceeds. Tennessee has argued that the rule is unlawful and previously persuaded two lower courts to stop the rule from taking effect.

“I am grateful that the Supreme Court of the United States agreed that no part of the Biden administration’s Title IX rule should go into effect while the case proceeds,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “This is a win for student privacy, free speech, and the rule of law.”

