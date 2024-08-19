TN AG Welcomes Additional Ten States to Historic Bipartisan Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster

NASHVILLE – Today, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined the United States Department of Justice in welcoming the Attorneys General of Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah, and Vermont to our historic lawsuit against Ticketmaster-Live Nation. These additional states bring the total number of plaintiffs in the lawsuit to 41.

“The ticketing industry has been broken for decades by Ticketmaster's exploitive monopoly, harming both consumers and the talented people across Tennessee who work hard to provide live music experiences,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “We welcome these ten additional AGs and look forward to making our case. I am grateful for our ongoing partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division in this great bipartisan effort, coming on the heels of our historic win against Google's search monopoly.”

In addition to these ten states joining our lawsuit, Tennessee and the U.S. Department of Justice have filed an amended complaint alleging new details of anticompetitive conduct from Ticketmaster-Live Nation.

You can read the amended complaint here.

