Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,150 in the last 365 days.

TN AG Welcomes Additional Ten States to Historic Bipartisan Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster

NASHVILLE – Today, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined the United States Department of Justice in welcoming the Attorneys General of Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah, and Vermont to our historic lawsuit against Ticketmaster-Live Nation. These additional states bring the total number of plaintiffs in the lawsuit to 41.

“The ticketing industry has been broken for decades by Ticketmaster's exploitive monopoly, harming both consumers and the talented people across Tennessee who work hard to provide live music experiences,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “We welcome these ten additional AGs and look forward to making our case. I am grateful for our ongoing partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division in this great bipartisan effort, coming on the heels of our historic win against Google's search monopoly.”

In addition to these ten states joining our lawsuit, Tennessee and the U.S. Department of Justice have filed an amended complaint alleging new details of anticompetitive conduct from Ticketmaster-Live Nation.

You can read the amended complaint here.

###

You just read:

TN AG Welcomes Additional Ten States to Historic Bipartisan Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more