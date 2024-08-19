WYO 22, Teton Pass, will close for chip seal work Wednesday

Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be chip sealing the temporary detour on Wyoming State Highway 22 at milepost 12.8 on Wednesday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For the safety of crews and the traveling public, the highway will be closed while the work is underway. Due to the size of the chip sealing equipment and the need to bring materials to the site, as well as to expedite the completion of the work, WYDOT has opted to perform the work under the road closure.

Traffic will be allowed to access the summit for recreational use on the east side of Teton Pass and traffic will also be allowed to access the road to the Coal Creek parking area on the west side of the pass. The chip seal work is part of WYDOT’s effort to prepare the detour for winter traffic, in the event the permanent construction cannot be completed this season. Chip sealing helps preserve the roadway, and offers drivers more traction on the steeper terrain.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers that there is a year round 60,000 lbs. gross vehicle weight restriction on Teton Pass, and WYDOT encourages drivers to be cautious and aware of changing conditions. More information about driving Teton Pass is available here: https://www.wyoroad.info/Highway/Teton.pdf.

WYDOT remains committed to monitoring the area with geologic infrastructure, with real time information on subsurface movement and ground based radar detection along with personnel inspections.

Drivers are encouraged to sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html. A text alert will be issued when the roadway is open for traffic.

For more information about oversize loads and weight restrictions statewide and mountain pass road information, visit the Wyoming Highway Patrol at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/mountain-road-information.