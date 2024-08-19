HIP Video Promo Presents: HVRMNY premieres new music video "Do It Big" on Music-News.com

New music project HVRMNY drops electric new pop single "Do It Big"

WOODBRIDGE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When was the last time a video was inspirational? Not a mild buzz or a tiny spike in confidence — but a video that had viewers with their arms in the air, ready to take on the world. That just means music fans haven’t seen the clip for “Do It Big,” the debut single by electronic pop act HVRMNY. These sixty seconds are a guaranteed antidote to jaded feelings, listlessness, and cynicism. Every second tick is designed to supercharge every viewer.

HVRMNY is the most reliable hit making talent in electronic music — with a knack for a hook and a tune, a thirst for drama, and the sort of widescreen cinematic vision rare in any form of art. “Do It Big” features: Singer/songwriter Robbie Rosen, who stole over 20 million hearts during his run to the finals of the tenth version of American Idol, and he’s amassed over 100 million streams on Spotify as an artist and songwriter. Singer/songwriter Gabrielle Ross, who scored this winter with the impertinent, irresistible “Dumb”. She is a 6x winner of Amateur Night At The Apollo, and has toured the world multiple times with her original music. Songwriter/Producer Oshea Hunter, who has worked with Destiny’s Child, Black Rob, Marc Nelson, and other landmark pop acts. Studio Owner/Co-Executive Producer Larry Weinberger (Dream Studios, Long Island, New York) advises and supports HVRMNY.

This thoroughbred has been guided to the winner’s circle by the Emmy Award - nominated and Co-Executive Producer Rob Aster (aka Radical Rob), a producer renowned for his ability to match music with epic storytelling from the world’s biggest stages. He’s produced music for the Super Bowl, NFL, SEC, Big Ten, The Masters, PGA Championship, March Madness, and other high-profile events. If there’s a musical equivalent of a game-winning shot going through the hoop, look no further.

“Do It Big” brings the pregame energy that fans have come to expect from Rob’s spectator sports scoring, the heart-thumping performance fans know they’re bound to get from Rosen, and the sharp-cornered writing and high-gloss production that have made Ross and Hunter artists in demand in electronic pop music. A track this energetic needs a lyric video to match its aspirations, and this one raises the stakes with an intense sixty-second drill of images taken from locker rooms, playing fields, and the summits of mountains. While the clip extols the value of teamwork, the camera keeps returning to images of solitary achievers, staring down their challenges, determined to do it big.

