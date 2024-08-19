Live Nation-Hewitt Silva and Los Angeles County Parks Foundation Awards $100,000 in Grants for First Annual Hollywood Bowl Community Grant Program

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Nation-Hewitt Silva and the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation awarded four $25,000 grants as part of the First Annual Hollywood Bowl Community Grant Program to the Hollywood Dell Civic Association, Hollywood Heights Association, Outpost Estates Neighborhood Association and Whitley Heights Civic Association. Live Nation-Hewitt Silva donated $100,000 to the LACPF to fund the grant program, which awarded grants of up to $25,000 to eligible communities for programs, services and neighborhood beautification projects that enhance the quality of life for neighbors of the Hollywood Bowl.



“When my District gained the neighborhoods surrounding the Hollywood Bowl, I focused on increasing transparency between the Bowl and the community. My priority was to take into account residents’ concerns,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I appreciate Andy Hewitt and Bill Silva for also prioritizing community outreach and funding this grant program that directly benefits those who are most impacted by the Hollywood Bowl. I congratulate all of this year’s recipients and look forward to seeing these new projects and programs being implemented in neighborhoods.”

“The Hollywood Bowl is one of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation’s most beloved performance venues. It’s a treasure and iconic destination for Los Angeles County residents and visitors. Because it’s a well-known destination, we work hard, along with Supervisor Barger and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, to be good neighbors to the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and Board Secretary of the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation. “We would like to thank Live Nation-Hewitt Silva for their very generous donation and look forward to the community-driven beautification projects.”

“Residents who live near the Hollywood Bowl welcome over 500,000 people from around the world who attend Live Nation-Hewitt Silva shows in their communities,” stated Andrew Hewitt and Bill Silva of Hewitt Silva and Geni Lincoln of Live Nation. “We believe that being good neighbors is important, and we would like to thank Supervisor Barger, the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation and all the neighborhood associations that applied for grants this year for helping us achieve that goal.”

“As a public Los Angeles County park, the Hollywood Bowl is an iconic cultural and natural resource for all Angelenos and visitors from around the world, and we’re committed to creating excellent experiences for anyone who visits this treasured landmark in the Hollywood Hills. We applaud Andy Hewitt, Bill Silva, Live Nation and the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation for their support of our local communities, and we’re excited to continue finding new ways to engage with our neighbors,” said Daniel Song, Chief Operating Officer at the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association (LA Phil). The Hollywood Bowl is managed by the LA Phil and Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, with Live Nation-Hewitt Silva as the LA Phil’s lease event partner.

On Monday, July 28, a reception and dinner honoring the grant recipients was attended by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Norma Garcia, Andy Hewitt and Bill Silva of Hewitt Silva, Geni Lincoln of Live Nation and Laura Connelly of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association. Representatives from all winning homeowners associations were in attendance as well.

Grants were provided for the following projects:

Hollywood Heights Association – Welcome to Hollywood Heights Neon Sign at Highland & Camrose Gateway

“We are so grateful to partner with the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva. This grant program is a perfect example of how many organizations can communicate and work together to enrich the lives of the people they serve and we look forward to implementing Phase 1 of the Highland/Camrose Gateway Project with the Lila Lakich-designed Neon sign for the Hollywood Bowl communities to enjoy! So many great things are happening because people like LACPF and LNHS listen to the people they serve and care to make a difference!”

Lesley Holmes, Vice President, Hollywood Heights Association



Outpost Estates – Three new landscaped traffic islands on Outpost Drive

“Outpost Estates is so fortunate to have the Hollywood Bowl as our ‘neighbor’. It’s amazing to be able to walk from our homes to the Hollywood Bowl to enjoy concerts and the beautiful venue. We are thrilled that Live Nation-Hewitt Silva has made a generous donation to the LA County Parks Foundation to award neighborhood improvement grants to the neighborhoods surrounding the Hollywood Bowl, like Outpost Estates (www.outpostestates.com). The Outpost Neighborhood Association (ONA) has applied to use the 2024 grant money to install three new traffic islands on Outpost Drive to help beautify the neighborhood and calm traffic on our main neighborhood street. We are glad Live Nation - Hewitt Silva is stepping in to help collaborate together with our neighbors. And are thankful that they are serving as a great partner in jointly solving issues that our community faces with the increase of Bowl Events.”

Chris Wintrode, ONA Treasurer & Hollywood Bowl Advisory Committee

Ben Nunemaker, ONA Vice President & Hollywood Bowl Advisory Committee

Andrea Falco, ONA President



Hollywood Dell Civic Association – Revitalization of the “Vine Overlook”

“The Hollywood Dell Civic Association is delighted to have the opportunity to move forward on the Vine Street Overlook Improvement Project with this generous grant award. We are very grateful for the support and partnership from Live Nation Hewitt Silva and the LA County Parks Foundation for making it possible. From this location at the crest of Vine Street above the 101 freeway, there are dramatic views looking south towards The Hollywood Entertainment District and the iconic Capitol Records Building. While the view is impressive, currently, the area in front of the fence is not. The goal of this project is to transform it with drought-tolerant landscaping and other improvements to make this iconic spot worthy of the view. We look forward to it being enjoyed by not only the residents of the Hollywood Dell, but also those who visit from all over.”

Alexa Iles Skarpelos, President, Hollywood Dell Civic Association

Whitley Heights Civic Association – Neighborhood security and safety upgrades

“Whitley Heights Civic Association is so grateful to Live Nation-Hewitt Silva and the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation for the generous grant of $25,000, which we will use to beautify our 104-year-old neighborhood and add extra safety measures for residents. From start to finish, the experience reinforced our sense of community as the Hollywood Bowl's neighbor and we appreciate the opportunity to enhance the natural charm of Whitley Heights.”

Kathleen Perricone, President, Whitley Heights Civic Association



