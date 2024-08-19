Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,115 in the last 365 days.

National Library of Medicine Selects The Gender Confirmation Center Website Content for Historical Collections

We hope to provide the important information for our patients and potential patients to stay informed in their journey in gender affirmation care.”
— Julianne Shirey, President of The Gender Confirmation Center
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gender Confirmation Center, a pioneering healthcare practice specializing in surgical transitions for transgender individuals, proudly announces the inclusion of its website, genderconfirmationcenter.com, in the National Library of Medicine (NLM) historical collection of web content. This prestigious addition ensures the perpetuation of significant healthcare information provided to patients and the trans community. You can find the information on NLM's website here: Sexual and Gender Minority Health web archive

“Over 10 years ago we created this website to help patients be empowered and sophisticated participants in their conversations regarding gender surgery,” says Founder Scott Mosser, MD. "I am really pleased that www.genderconfirmation.com is of value to the community and is being recognized by the National Library of Medicine as a collection of content worth preserving.”

NLM’s mission to “collect, preserve, and make available to the public materials that provide crucial information in medicine and public health” underpins this inclusion. The NLM web archive collections are critical in maintaining historical records, ensuring that crucial information remains accessible. The Gender Confirmation Center prides itself on disseminating best practices for successful surgical transitions, and this recognition underscores the importance and impact of its contributions to transgender healthcare. Future generations will benefit from the invaluable resources and expertise developed by the Center.

The Gender Confirmation Center’s website inclusion in this historical collection highlights its role as a vital resource for transgender health information. The Center is dedicated to excellence and has a significant impact on the community it serves.

“As President of The Gender Confirmation Center, we hope to provide the important information for our patients and potential patients to stay informed in their journey in gender affirmation care,” says Julianne Shirey. “We believe our center is at the forefront of providing transformational care for the transgender community.”

Dana Newell
Gender Confirmation Center
+1 252-258-7634
DanaN@genderconfirmation.com

You just read:

National Library of Medicine Selects The Gender Confirmation Center Website Content for Historical Collections

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more