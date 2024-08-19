BLAQclouds, Inc. Provides Update On BLAQlp.io

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) is pleased to announce the launch of version 1 of its BLAQlp.io DaPP, as well as an update on the recently announced LOI to acquire ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc.



On August 18, 2024, BLAQclouds unveiled BLAQlp.io, an innovative platform that enables private funds, family offices, institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and accredited funders to participate in its open-source protocol to create non-custodial liquidity for token projects on the Ethereum and ZEUS Blockchains.

The core smart contract powering BLAQlp.io allows funders to directly contribute to the non-custodial liquidity pool using a user-friendly interface. Funders can utilize any EVM token, with DiVinciPay acting as a cross-chain payment conduit. Once fully funded, the liquidity pool is minted, formally launching the project. During testing, the Automatic Market Maker (AMM) formula used by BLAQlp.io demonstrated an average 20x increase per 10-day cycle. Additionally, the platform automatically rewards the LP funding partner with 2x the token amount when the liquidity pool reaches a value of 10x. Funders that are interested in learning more about this revolutionary model, please visit https://www.BLAQlp.io and submit a request at the bottom of the site.

Update on ZEUS Acquisition

The company expects to close the acquisition of ZEUS Blockchain Partners by the end of Q3, 2024.

ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc. has successfully launched https://zeuschainscan.io/, a Layer 1 Proof of Authority - Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain, premined with the ZEUS Coin. This coin has been integrated with DiVinciPay as the settlement coin for merchants accepting cryptocurrency for goods and services. Furthermore, the decentralized chain is integrated with https://www.myairdropalert.com, which provides SMS and email notifications to wallet holders upon receiving a Token or NFT deposit. Notably, ZEUS is the first DEX platform to offer this alert technology.

ZEUS has also completed testing of its NFT minting engine, powered by the ZEUS Coin. The engine supports ZRC721 and ZRC1155 NFT minting at a fraction of the cost compared to other chains, with average gas fees less than a penny. The new ZEUS NFT website is accessible at ZEUSNFTx.io.

In the coming week, ZEUS will launch ZEUSx.io, a DEX multi-chain swap solution enabling token swapping, farming, staking, and liquidity pool creation. Cross-chain funding for these activities is facilitated by DiVinciPay, with support for Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (Matic), BASE, and Avalanche.

To learn more about ZEUS, the company has established a comprehensive website with detailed information, available at https://www.zeuspartners.io.

Marjorie Schaefer, CEO: “I am excited about the progress we have achieved in this new direction. This puts our company in a strong position to provide for the future growth of BLAQclouds, Inc. We continue working on new developments that we believe will provide BLAQclouds with a strong presence in artificial intelligence and innovative blockchain technology solutions. Our goal is to add assets with value for future growth, a business model that we can build on.”

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds Inc., is a Nevada publicly traded company specializing in artificial intelligence and innovative blockchain technology solutions. With a commitment to delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable AI-powered blockchain solutions, BLAQclouds Inc. continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the digital age.

To better reflect the company's new direction. Please disregard any and all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company's Twitter (X) account @BlaqcloudsBCDS. The Company's website is https://www.bcdsholdinginc.com. The company's information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BCDS/profile. We will provide many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

